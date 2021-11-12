Sanepar’s profit rises 62.4% and reaches R$267.3 million in the 3rd quarter

THE Paraná Sanitation Company (Sanepar) (SAPR3) reported a net profit of BRL 267.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of 62.4% compared to the BRL 164.4 million reported in the same period last year.

Net operating revenue rose 13.3% year-on-year, from R$1.166 billion from July to September 2020 to R$1.321 billion in this quarter.

The increase in net operating revenue is due to the 5.11% tariff readjustment as of February 5, 2021, the 5.77% tariff revision as of May 17 of that year, growth in billed volumes of water and sewage and increase in the number of calls.

Ebitda (earnings before fees, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reached R$592.1 million, an increase of 51% in the annual comparison. Already the registered Ebitda margin was 44.8%, compared to 33.6% reported in the same period last year, retreat of 7.4 percentage point.

Ebitda performance was mainly due to the 13.3% growth in net revenue and the 5.8% reduction in costs and expenses that impact the data, according to the earnings release of the company.

Operating cash generation in the third quarter was R$ 562.3 million, an increase of 34.5% compared to the same period last year.

Sanepar reported a 2.5% growth in water connections year-on-year, reaching 3.330 million, with 82,526 additions.

Meanwhile, sewage rose 3.6% on the same comparative basis, totaling 2.361 million. In the period in question, 82,996 new connections of this type were made.

The leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and Ebitda in the 12-month period, remained stable at 1.3 times.

Operating costs and expenses went from R$866 million to R$830 million year-on-year, down 4.2%.

water crisis

The statement from the sanitation company also says that due to the low volume of reservations and the lack of rain, it is practicing, as a mitigating action, a rotation in the water supply.

With the drop in the reserve level below 50%, as of August 11, 2021, the previous model for water supply in Curitiba and Metropolitan Region. The supply period is 36 hours, with suspension of up to 36 hours.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the volume of SAIC reservations was 49.2%, a level higher than that registered in the same period of the previous year (29.8%).

See the result below: