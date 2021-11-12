São Paulo City Council approves Social Security reform – Policy

THE São Paulo City Council approved in the second round with a minimum quorum — 37 votes —, this Wednesday, the 10th, the social security reform sent to the House by the mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) for about two months. The session was marked by protests and clashes between police and protesters. The project was the second of its kind to receive approval from councilors in less than three years.

The proposal was approved in the original form, that is, without the House making changes to the text prepared by the Executive – a victory for Nunes, who completes six months in office next week. Thus, one of the most controversial points has passed: the end of the social security contribution exemption for retirees who receive more than the minimum wage (R$ 1.1 thousand) and less than the ceiling of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), today fixed at R$6.4 thousand.

The Municipal Department of Finance states that the discount will be applied on the difference between the income received by retirees and the minimum wage. Example: a retiree who receives R$ 2 thousand monthly will have a real loss of R$ 126, which is the result of applying the rate of 14% on R$ 900 (difference between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 1.1 million) . For those who earn R$3,000, the contribution to be paid will be R$266 (rate applied to the difference between R$3,000 and R$1,100) and so on.

Also according to the folder, the new rule will affect around 63,700 retired civil servants who are in this range between the minimum and the ceiling of the INSS and who today do not pay the contribution. The extra revenue generated from the move could reach R$13.2 billion over a 75-year period.

Another significant change approved by lawmakers is the increase in the minimum age for granting the benefit. When the law takes effect, women will only be able to retire at the age of 62 and men, at 65, the same model applied by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) in the reform promoted by the management Jair Bolsonaro . The exception is teachers, who can apply for retirement five years earlier, that is, aged 57 and 60, respectively.

Deficit

Following the example of the argument used by the federal government when approving new conditions for the payment of pensions throughout the country in 2019, Nunes’ administration alleges difficulties in subsidizing the Municipal Welfare Institute of São Paulo (Iprem). The forecast for this year is that the support of R$ 6 billion from the Treasury will be needed to ensure payment to inactives and pensioners – almost double the total investments foreseen in improvements for the city.

In a study that supports the project, the City Hall cites a series of other numbers to justify the proposed and now approved changes. Among them, the increase in the number of inactives in relation to active servers. In 2010, for example, there were 137,000 active people and 78 thousand retirees and pensioners. In 2020, the number of those who were in the service dropped to 121,000 and the number of beneficiaries grew to 113,000, raising dependents by 45%.

With the reform, the City Hall’s goal is to reduce the deficit estimated at R$ 171 billion to R$ 66 billion within 75 years.

In the economist’s analysis Paulo Tafner, City Hall has a difficult choice to contain the “gigantic” deficit of the city. “There is no way to leave the cost of the social security system on the population,” he said. “There are few people who consume a lot of resources that should return to the population in the form of service provision.”

The economist stated that the change in age group is crucial to keep up with the aging of the Brazilian population, and considered the adoption of the rate as a “tough but necessary measure” to finance the deficit. Tafner is an advocate of a progressive tax regime, in which the percentage charged increases the higher the salary of the server.

Fabiano Silva dos Santos, lawyer and professor of Social Security Law at Universidade Paulista (Unip), agrees. For him, the adoption of a linear rate is unequal. “It doesn’t establish progressivity,” he said. “This is a healthy measure and promotes tax justice because it takes into account the person’s ability to pay.”

already the councilor Toninho Vespoli (PSOL) assessed that the pension deficit will continue. “The number of public servants has been decreasing every year,” he told Estadão. “Those servers that are outsourced end up contributing to the general INSS regime, and not to its own regime.”