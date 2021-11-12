São Paulo requires confidentiality on the bylaw reform that will be voted on – 11/11/2021

In the call for the Deliberative Council of São Paulo to vote on a new reform of the bylaws next Thursday (18), the club requires that the councilors maintain confidentiality about the changes that will be analyzed, and not publish them or discuss them with third parties. The proposal includes changes in the club’s political system, such as the return of reelection for president, an increase in the terms of councilors to six years and a reduction in the electoral quorum from 260 to 200 councilors.

A group of opposition counselors filed today (11) a document asking that confidentiality be removed and proposals can be openly discussed with members and other members of the São Paulo community. The application also calls for the amendments to be voted on separately, one by one, rather than as a single document. Finally, he asked for the voting to be postponed by 15 days so that the proposal could be studied and discussed.

The requests have not yet been analyzed by the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, who is currently outside Brazil. To the report, Olten explained that he will return to the country on Monday and will analyze the claims. The chairman of the board of São Paulo also said that the confidentiality of the proposals will be lifted shortly after voting, so that the partners can analyze the changes.

According to São Paulo, the proposal does not have a specific author, and was filed with the signature of around 80 councilors. Neither the content of the changes nor the names of the signatories have been officially released so far.

O UOL Sport had access to a draft of the reform – counselors heard by the report confirm that, for the most part, it contains the amendments that will be voted on on the 19th. The main one brings back the possibility of re-election: currently, only the president is allowed a term of three years. With the change, re-election for a second term of three years is once again possible.

The club’s already restricted electoral quorum would also be reduced: currently, 260 councilors elect the president. With the reform on the agenda, there would be 200 voters, 120 of them being councilors for life, who are not subject to elections by the club’s members.

The document also brings changes in other areas of the club: there is now the possibility of preventive suspension of members who harm the “social harmony”. In 2021, oppositionists Newton do Chapéu, Denis Ormrod and Edson Lapolla were even expelled from the club. The three challenged the judgments in the São Paulo Ethics Commission in court and ended up being readmitted after a court decision that suspended the punishments. The Council even set a date to discuss the punishment of Marco Aurélio Cunha, but the case was eventually removed from the agenda.

The new bylaws also allow directors to freely occupy positions on the executive board, as long as they are not paid. There is also a relaxation of the rules that require contracts to be approved by the Deliberative Council: in the current statute, approval is mandatory for contracts whose values ​​exceed five thousand associative contributions (approximately R$1.4 million). The rule is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed ten thousand associative contributions (approximately R$2.8 million).

Something similar happens with the contracts whose terms invade the next administrations. Under current bylaws, any contract of this form must pass approval. With the proposed change, the obligation is only valid for contracts whose values ​​exceed three thousand associative contributions (R$ 744 thousand).

The proposal to change the status of São Paulo has a vote scheduled for November 18, next Thursday. In principle, the document will be voted as a block – yes or no for all amendments in a single vote. The proposal has not been officially published for consultation and analysis in any medium until the publication of this article.