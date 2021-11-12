Saúde launches notice for the III Exhibition of Successful Experiences of the SUS – Maceió City Hall

Annual event promotes the exchange of experiences that improve user assistance

With the objective of giving visibility to the actions of permanent education in Health and Humanization, the Directorate of Personnel Management (DGP) and the General Coordination for the Development of Human Resources (CGDRH) launch, this Thursday (11), the notice for the III Exhibition of Successful Experiences of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), which this year has as its theme “SUS experiences that work”.

The event – ​​which had its edition suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic – will be held on December 10 and will bring together the 3rd Exhibition of Successful Experiences of the Teaching-Service Integration Commission (CIES) of the 1st Health Macroregion of Alagoas, the 3rd Exhibit of Reports of Academic Practices Experiences and the 1st Exhibit of Humanization Successful Experiences Carried out within the scope of the Municipal Health Department.

“These exhibitions are a great opportunity to promote the exchange of experiences lived by professionals, managers, students and other actors involved in the health care process, sharing initiatives that always aim to improve care for SUS users”, says the general coordinator of CGDRH, Kelly Mary Viana dos Santos.

Kelly Mary Santos, coordinator of CGDRH. Photo: Victor Vercant/Ascom SMS

Registrations

The three events already have open pre-registration and the approved works must be presented orally or as a banner. The proposals must be inserted in one of the three thematic areas – National Policy of Permanent Education in Health (PNEPS), National Humanization Policy (PNH) and Academic Practices –, demonstrating the strengthening of policies or academic training and highlighting the progress of processes of work and problem solving.

Professionals working in the health area at the various levels of health care can participate in the III Show of Successful Experiences of the SMS; technical level, undergraduate and graduate students; managers and professionals of the health services that make up the 1st Health Macroregion of Alagoas; and interested in the themes. There are no registration limits.

Differently from previous editions, the registration of works for submission – which must follow the model described in annex 1 of the Exhibition notice – this year will be done by thematic area, through the emails below:

[email protected] – for works in the thematic area Permanent Education

[email protected] – for works in the thematic area Academic Practices

[email protected] – for works in the thematic area Humanization

This period of submission of works for submission will continue until November 21st and only the works chosen in this pre-selection will be entered in the Mostra. The authors of the selected works will be communicated by the organizing committee via e-mail and will have to complete their registration by December 5th.

listeners

In addition to the participants, the Mostra is also making available vacancies for those interested in participating in the activity only as listeners – without presenting works. But they will also register in the SIECS System, on the SMS website, through the link http://eventos.sms.maceio.al.gov.br/eventos/disponiveis, but this procedure will only be released in the period of 29th of November to December 5th.

Cássia Oliveira/Ascom SMS