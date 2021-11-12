School Health Program resumes activities in Sorocaba – News Agency

After the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the city, the School Health Program (PSE), linked to the municipal departments of Health (SES) and Education (Sedu), resumed its activities in November. In just 11 days, 2,956 students from the public education system underwent training in favor of health promotion and disease prevention.

The PSE aims to contribute to the comprehensive training of students, through promotion, prevention and health care actions, with a view to facing the vulnerabilities that compromise the full development of children and young people in the public education system.

The schools already covered were: CEI-60 “Anna Rusconi”; CEI-84 “Osmar de Almeida”; CEI-70 “Prof. Adail Odin of Arruda”; CEI-50 “Prof. Alipio Guerra da Cunha”; IN “Prof. Ana Cecilia Falcato Prado Fontes”; CEI-111 “Ivan Gerbovic”; EE “Prof. José Quevedo” and CEI-17 “Issa Latuf”. Another 26 school units will receive the program until December this year.

During the visits, actions are developed to promote oral health, check the status of the vaccine booklet, eye and hearing health, weight and height, promote food safety, prevention to Covid, environmental health, among others.

The PSE’s education and health activities take place in territories that have already been defined, according to the area covered by the Basic Health Units (UBSs), making it possible to create centers and links between public health and education facilities (schools, health centers, leisure areas such as squares and sports gyms, etc). All activities follow the biosafety protocols established by the health authorities.

“The school is the privileged institutional area of ​​this meeting of education and health: a space for social interaction and for the establishment of favorable relationships for the promotion of health through the perspective of comprehensive education”, emphasizes the technical coordinator of Oral Health in the municipality, Diego Garcia Diniz.

cancer prevention action

In parallel to the PSE, the EM “Duljara Fernandes de Oliveira” received, this Wednesday (10), the visit of the lecturer and nurse from UBS Rodrigo, Eunice Andrade. During the occasion, the children learned about the importance of the Pink October and Blue November campaigns, with regard to the health of men and women. The meeting was promoted by the Division of Education in Health at SES, in partnership with the school’s director, Alex Sandro Lucas.