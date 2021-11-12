Scientists in Portugal develop vaccine against Covid-19 ingested in yogurt and juice

PORTO – A team of scientists from the Polytechnic Institute of Porto (IPP), in Portugal, is developing an edible vaccine against Covid-19. The immunizing agent could be ingested in the form of yogurt or fruit juice.

The idea, which emerged at the beginning of the pandemic, started to advance about six months ago. On the verge of completing the in vitro tests, the scientists plan to begin testing soon on animals, including rats, fish and a small species of earthworm.

According to biologist Rúben Fernandes, one of those responsible for the Laboratory of Medical and Industrial Biotechnology (LaBMI at IPP), the particularity of the immunizing agent is that it is based on genetically modified fruit plants and probiotics – living microorganisms that are beneficial to human health. The researcher told the Lusa agency that the project is “completely innovative in Portugal”.

The project’s objective, according to the team, is for the vaccine to easily reach the end user. Scientists point out that the immunizers that are currently being applied in the world stimulate the neutralization of the coronavirus, while the one under development would have another property aimed at immunity.

– Both are preventive products, but, in this case, the vaccine, I will say conventional, neutralizes an infection and edible vaccines have the property of being able to potentiate other common vaccines – said Fernandes to Lusa.

The researchers’ expectation is to make the vaccine viable between six months and a year, if only probiotics are used. In the case of fruits, the tendency is for them to take longer, as the plants need to grow so that they can be used in industry and transformed into juice.

Although the focus is on Covid-19, scientists believe that, in the future, the vaccine may also be of interest for the prevention of other infectious diseases.