Seagate demonstrates HDDs with PCIe NVMe interface

Seagate demonstrated the first hard drive connected to a computer using a PCIe interface at the Open Compute Project Summit. Like SSDs, the experimental hard drive uses the NVMe protocol to operate side-by-side with SSDs. Using a single protocol for different types of storage devices will greatly simplify data centers.

The experimental HDD is based on Seagate’s proprietary controller that supports all three major protocols including SAS, SATA and NVMe all in a “native NVMe port” and does not require any “adapters” to operate. The HDD was demonstrated in a proof-of-concept that used a relatively simple PCIe switch connected to 12 3.5-inch HDD drives using a PCIe interface.

Modern HDDs can barely saturate even a single PCIe 2.0 link, but future multi-actuator HDDs promise to be much faster, so the 6Gbps provided by the SATA interface or the 12Gbps of SAS might not be enough at some point. For that, the industry needs to think about interfaces to connect hard drives, and PCIe seems to be a natural choice. Also, as SSDs are gaining traction in data centers, the NVMe protocol becomes multipurpose, so it makes sense to adopt it for HDDs. With that in mind, NVMe 2.0 will come with hard drive support.



The same physical interface and logical protocol for HDDs and SSDs is important, simplifying hardware and software for data centers, which means streamlined development, easier scalability and reduced cost.

It will take time to arrive

But the adoption of PCIe connected HDDs won’t be for now. Seagate says the first samples of PCIe / NVMe HDDs will be available to major customers in September 2022. PCIe / NVMe hard drives commercials will only be available in mid-2024. For now, Seagate seems to target PCIe / NVMe HDDs primarily to datacenters. However, the transition to an entirely new interface and protocol is ideal for casual PCs as it increases performance and simplifies architecture.

To put PCIe / NVMe HDD plans from Seagate in the context of the company’s roadmap, the first commercial hard drives with a PCIe interconnect are expected to use the company’s heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, utilizing one or two actuators and featuring a capacity between 30TB and 40TB .

