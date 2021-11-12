See 15 free, in-person and virtual attractions, and 5 food festivals packed with options

If the first holiday of November made a hole in the month’s budget, now’s the time to save. But still having fun! To help you plan for the Proclamation of the Republic long weekend, we’ve selected 15 free attractions that run from today until Monday, November 15, with in-person and online options. There are plays, concerts, exhibitions, events… Now, if the idea is to go out for something to eat without spending too much, we also have some solutions: see below five gastronomic festivals that are going on with suggestions at affordable prices.

Live by Alceu Valença with Orchestra

The singer prepared a repertoire of hits from his career, such as “Anunciação”, “Belle de Jour” and “Como two animals”, to sing with the Ouro Preto Orchestra. The presentation will be broadcast on Canal Like and the orchestra’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 20:30.

MPB in large field

The West Shopping (Estrada do Mendanha 555, Campo Grande) receives musical performances in its food court this weekend, with the project West Musical. Tomorrow, the sound will be with the band Cedro, at 7pm, with a varied repertoire. On Sunday, the stage is entirely by Jessica Martin (photo), at 2 pm, who sings MPB and pop music.

Singer Jessica Martin Photo: Disclosure

open-air clown shop

At Quinta da Boa Vista, in São Cristóvão, the Veg Borá fair has a presentation by the clown Chica, tomorrow and Sunday, at 3 pm. In the role-play, she is waiting for her troupe, which is late, and begins to show off her skills to entertain the audience. Contribution to the artist is voluntary. The fair takes place tomorrow and Sunday, from noon to 6 pm. In case of rain, it will be rescheduled for the following weekend.

northeastern vein

The show “Nordeste fiction”, by the singer Juliana Linhares, was extended to be watched until Sunday on the Unimed Theater website. The presentation she calls the show-movie was directed by Johnny Massaro, Maria Trika and Marcus Preto. There are three blocks of music, with the participation of Zeca Baleiro and Josyara.

Juliana Linhares presents ‘Nordeste fiction’ Photo: Clarice Lissovsky / Press Release

Online show about Lebanon

The play “Lebanese Letters — Immigration in the Formation of Brazil” will run online until November 21, from Friday to Sunday, on the Sympla platform. After purchasing the free virtual ticket, viewers can watch at any time they prefer on these days — there is an option accessible in Libras. In the plot, staged by Eduardo Mossri, a young Lebanese man comes to Brazil to prosper and then returns to his homeland, where his pregnant wife is.

Scene from the play ‘Lebanese Letters’ Photo: Brunno Martins / Disclosure

hose is the star

MetrôRio’s Carioca station, in the center of the capital, receives an exhibition on the history of Estação Primeira de Mangueira, with historical photos, LED panels, audios, videos and a tribute to Cartola.

Literature in Caxias

This Saturday, Caxias Shopping (Rodovia Washington Luiz 2,895, Duque de Caxias) will once again receive the project Ponto de Leitura, by Sesc Rio, from 2 pm to 6 pm. There is a collection of comic books and magazines, in addition to storytelling for children.

A month of November of celebration

The November Black project has free attractions until the end of the month. Today, the play “Susbito — Cor do Brasil” has a session at 8 pm, at Centro de Teatro do Oprimido (Av. Mem de Sá 31, Lapa). The presentation will also be broadcast live on the cultural space’s YouTube channel.

Cast of the play ‘Susbito, cor do Brasil’ Photo: Panm Nogueira / Publicity

lit night

Praça Mauá, in the capital’s Port Zone, hosts the IluminaRio event, with works by renowned and new artists who use light as the protagonist of their works, including Rosa Magalhães and Yhuri Cruz. The open-air exhibition is on display until this Sunday and is on between 18:00 and 23:59.

Technology in the air

The exhibition “IA Artificial Intelligence — Irreversible. Now.” is on display at Cidade das Artes. Wednesday to Friday, from 2 pm to 9 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 am to 9 pm. There, immersive experiences debate the direction of technologies.

Installation of the exhibition ‘Artificial Intelligence’ Photo: Disclosure

Show for the kids

Directed by Rodrigo França, the children’s musical “The Akili girl and her talking drum” is shown on a big screen at Bistrô do Oi Futuro (Rua Dois de Dezembro 63, Flamengo), on Saturdays and Sundays, with sessions at 2 pm and 4 pm. Free tickets need to be picked up on the Sympla platform.

Sound in Guadeloupe

At Shopping Jardim Guadalupe (Av. Brasil 22,155), artists liven up the weekend with musical performances, from noon to 5 pm. Today, the sound is Léo Aguerê. Tomorrow it’s the turn of the band Naus. Sunday, sings André Xavier. Monday has Di Silva, this at 7pm.

religion expo

The 10th edition of Expo Religion, with representatives from 28 religious segments, has a program of dances, lectures, conversation circles and films at the Parque Estadual Library (Av. Pres. Vargas 1.261). From today to Monday, from 10am to 7pm. On the 15th, at 3 pm, there is a tribute to the 113 years of Umbanda.

Event in the bar

Downtown (Av. das Américas 500) hosts Vida Liberta, a fair with yoga classes (Sat and Sun at 2 pm) and composting workshops (Sat at 3:30 pm), dance (Sat at 4:30 pm) and PET bottle planting (Sun at 4:30 pm), among other attractions. The mall also has toys for children.

culture at the center

At CCBB Rio, the exhibition “Brasilidade — Pós-modernismo”, about the centenary of the Semana de Arte Moderna, has works by 51 artists. On Sunday, there are still games for the Literacy Day, at 3 pm. Scheduling via the link bit.ly/brasilidadeccbb.

See below for five food festivals.

Jimmy Brioche from Doma Hamburgueria Photo: Lipe Borges / Publicity

It’s raining hamburger

The 16th edition of Burger Fest rolls until the end of the month in 11 states. In Rio, in addition to the capital, there are options in Baixada, Niterói, Saquarema and Petrópolis. In Duque de Caxias, Doma Hamburgueria (Rua Dr. Carlos Esteves 420B, Vila São Luís; delivery via iFood and own delivery) has Jimmy Brioche, with a house blend, cheese, paprika and shrimp mayonnaise (R$ 28) . More at burgerfest.com.br. BRL 28.

The acarajé from Comida di Rua Photo: Publicity

Street food in Bangu

From today to Monday, Bangu Shopping (Rua Fonseca 40) hosts the Comida di Rua festival, with several delicious options. There are, for example, the Acarajé da Lenaide (from R$20), the Potato de Marechal (from R$40) and the Doceria da Nana (from R$5). Admission is free, and the event will also have music programming. Today, from 5pm to 11pm. From tomorrow to Monday, from 2 pm to 11 pm. BRL 20.

Pork Spirit Sandwich Photo: Publicity

Festival in Tijuca

Degusta Tijuca occupies Arena Tijuca (Rua Uruguai, between Conde de Bonfim and Maracanã) with more than 20 sales. Among them, Espírito de Porco has porchetta and pururuca sandwiches (photo) from R$ 30. Caldo da Nêga, on the other hand, has broths from R$ 20 and pastries from R$ 7. Today, from 5 pm to 23h. Tomorrow and Sunday, from 12:00 to 23:00. Monday, from 12:00 to 22:00. Admission is free, and there will be musical shows. BRL 30.

Mass by Le Dépanneur Photo: Publicity

from starter to dessert

The 22nd edition of Rio Restaurante Week is taking place, with the participation of dozens of houses in Rio. Each restaurant has prepared a menu with starter, main course and dessert, with friendly prices, starting at 49.90. Among the participants are Abbraccio from Shopping Tijuca and Le Dépanneur from NorteShopping (the main dish on their menu in the photo). More at restaurantweek.com.br.

The shrimp pie at the Pequeno Museu Carioca Photo: Disclosure

Shrimp is the protagonist

The Port Area will host, from today to the 30th, the Porto Shrimp Festival, which celebrates the Month of Black Awareness and African cuisine. In all, 23 houses from Saúde, Gamboa and Morro da Providência participate. Among them, the Pequeno Museu Carioca, with shrimp pie (R$14, in the photo), and Armazém Zero4, with Shrimp in the Canoa (R$45). More on Instagram, at @festivaldocamaraodoporto.