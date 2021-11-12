See how much Corinthians will receive per game from the Seleção, which had more than R$7 million at the box office | corinthians

Neo Química Arena was far from being sold out in Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Colombia last Thursday night, but even so the match brought in good money for CBF and Corinthians, the stadium’s owner.

were announced 22,080 people present in the duel in Itaquera, for an income of BRL 7.1 million. This represents an average value of BRL 322 per ticket.

However, not all fans paid to enter the Arena. CBF donated 8 thousand tickets to health professionals and even distributed tickets to guests and sponsors.

Instead of charging a percentage of the rent, the Corinthians board preferred to set a value for the stadium rent, in order to protect itself in case of low attendance. The club received R$ 1 million for the transfer of its Arena.

The Arena’s total capacity is approximately 45 thousand people. That is, less than half of the seats were filled on Thursday.

Tickets for this match start at R$300 (with half price, for R$150). The most expensive sectors were cabins, sold for R$1.1 thousand (Premium), R$1.6 thousand (Private) and R$1.8 thousand (Exclusive).

Already classified for the World Cup in Qatar, the team will play two more games as home team in the qualifiers. In February, he faces Paraguay, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, and in March, he faces Chile, at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador.