See the first photo of Juma e Jove in the Pantanal remake

Juma and Jove’s first photo on remake of Pantanal was released this Thursday (11/11). Alanis Guillen and Jesuíta Barbosa posed together behind the scenes of the soap opera’s recordings, which take place in Mato Grosso do Sul. The actors will give life to the couple of protagonists of the plot, which is being adapted by Bruno Luperi, grandson of the author of the original version, Benedito Ruy Barbosa.

Alanis debuted on TV in Malhação, in 2019, and was taken by casting producer Rosane Quintaes to Papinha, the plot’s artistic director. “We asked her and several actresses to send us selftapes, video material that became common in the last year due to the difficulty of in-person tests during the pandemic. After we received everything, we invited Alanis for a face-to-face test, following all the security protocol at that time. She did it and it was brilliant”, declares the director.

Jesuita, from Pernambuco, decided that it was time for a “yes” to the challenge of being in a soap opera at 9 on Globo TV and starring in the remake of Pantanal seven years after debuting on TV. “I was apprehensive, of course, but I thought it was time to give it a try,” he says. Your character will undergo homophobic attacks for being considered a sensitive man.