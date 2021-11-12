see tips to avoid fraud and escape from “pranks” on the date

THE sexta-feira Negra takes place on November 26th (last Friday of the month), but promotions and discounts are already offered by several physical and virtual stores. Many stores have developed the so-called “anticipated Black Friday”, in order to attract customers before and during the promotional period.

The problem is that “not all that glitters is gold” and many people end up being victims of scams or the famous “pranks” during this period. There are several situations in which fraud is involved, especially in virtual stores with very attractive promotions and discounts.

About these scams, we already have some basics of how to avoid being victims. But there are other ways in which the customer can suffer from fraud and false promotions. It turns out that some stores, mainly physical, offer a product with 50% discount, but actually it only exists in advertising.

The real value of the product is being kept practically in full. Therefore, it is important to carry out a price comparison survey to find out if the product is, in fact, being offered the discount.

Fraud Related to Fake Websites

During Black Friday, messages via email, SMS, WhatsApp and other social networks are sent out with promotions and discounts. It is these offers that must be watched carefully. Some sites are formulated with the same structure as large and reliable sites, often the fraudsters even imitate the website address, called the URL. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the veracity of the website and the offers.

To avoid falling for a scam, it is important to find out some characteristics of fake websites that might be indicative. If it is an unknown site, it is important to research it, see if the CNPJ is available and search the internet if it really exists. It is also worth looking at sites like Complain Here if there are any complaints against the site.

Check out other good practices:

Check the URL (website address). It often appears to be the same, but in fact it always has some change;

Check the SSL certificate (this feature ensures site verification and reliability, generally sites with this extension show a padlock next to the URL);

Always look for the site’s reputation if it is an unknown site.

These are some of the tips that can help you identify fake sites. These pages often use what is called a phishing, a fake page that captures user data.

It is also essential to check if the page has the information that is required by law, such as: CNPJ, corporate name, physical address of the company’s headquarters, telephone, e-mail, contact telephone, among others.