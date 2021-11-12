Services in September, balance sheet final stretch and what else you need to know to invest well today

Investors end the week with an eye on an important indicator of economic activity performance: the release of data from services in September, which will help determine whether the economy is actually slowing down.

In August, with the reopening of the economy amid the drop in coronavirus cases, the Monthly Services Survey, released by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), showed an increase of 0.5%. Analysts expect a new high in September, which would confirm that Brazilians are substituting consumption of goods for services.

Yesterday, the release of the September trade survey showed a drop of 1.3%, much more than expected by the market.

Investors will also follow the disclosure of job creation in the United States, which will be released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the country (BLS).

Among the balances for the third quarter, which enter the final stretch (next Tuesday the last ones of the season will be released), the highlights of today are the publication of the results of Cogna, BR Malls, Cosan, CVC and Enjoei (see list complete below).

The market still reflects the balances released last night.

Services in Brazil

At 9 am, IBGE informs the PMS (Monthly Survey of Services), showing how the sector, which was the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, in September, behaved. In August, the survey showed an increase of 0.5%, reaching the highest level since 2015.

US employment

At 12:00, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases data on job creation in the world’s largest economy in September. The JOLTS report is monthly, and shows the job offers in commerce, industry and offices in the US, revealing all the vacancies that are still open on the last day of the month.

Swings to keep an eye on

Before the market opens, Ser Educacional (SEER3) and Cogna (COGN3) release their third quarter results. After closing, it is the turn of BR Malls (BRML3), Cosan (CSAN3), CVC (CVCB3), Enjoei (ENJU3), Schulz (SHUL4), Kora Saúde (KRSA3) and Priner (PRNR3).