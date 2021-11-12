Services sector drops 0.6% in September after 5 consecutive hikes | Economy

The volume of services provided in Brazil fell 0.6% in September compared to August, interrupting a 5-month streak of growth, show the data released this Friday (12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with September of last year, however, there was an increase of 11.4% – the seventh consecutive positive rate.

“With the result of September, the sector was still 3.7% above the pre-pandemic level, registered in February of last year, but 8% below the record reached in November 2014″, highlighted the IBGE.

O result frustrated expectations. The median of 25 projections captured by Valor Data projected a 0.5% increase in September compared to August. The range of projections ranged from a fall of 0.4% to an increase of 0.8%.

Even with the fall of September, the sector still accumulates advance of 11.4% in the year and managed to close the 3rd quarter in the blue (3%). In 12 months, it registered an increase of 6.8%, the highest rate in the historical series, which began in December 2012.

Unlike industry and retail, the service sector closed the 3rd quarter in the blue, with an increase of 3% compared to the previous months, after rising 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, reaching 5 consecutive quarters of growth.

In comparison with the 3rd quarter of last year, the advance was 15.2%.

Inflation weighs on transport services

Four of the 5 activities surveyed had a decrease from August to September, with emphasis on transport (-1.9%), which registered the most intense negative result since April 2020 (-19%), impacted, according to the IBGE, by the increase in the prices of air tickets, in road freight transport and also in rail freight.

“Specifically in the item airline tickets, whose prices increased by 28.19% in September, yes, the inflationary factor had a negative impact on the number of passengers”, highlighted the research manager.

Ethanol and gasoline are among top 12-month highs; see 50 items that most went up

See the result of the subgroups of each major activity:

Services provided to families: 1.3%

Accommodation and food services: 1.7%

Other services provided to families: zero

Information and communication services: -0.9%

Information and communication technology (ICT) services: -1.2%

Telecommunications: -1.4%

Information technology services: -0.5%

Audiovisual services: 0.8%

Professional, administrative and complementary services: -1.1%

Technical and professional services: 1.7%

Administrative and complementary services: -1.6%

Transport, auxiliary services to transport and mail: -1.9%

Ground transport: -1%

Waterway transport: -1.7%

Air transport: -9%

Storage, auxiliary services to transport and mail: 0.6%

Other services: -4.7%

“The fall in the service sector was relatively widespread. When we look by segment, the main negative pressures came, in addition to passenger air transport, auxiliary financial services, investigated within other services, and telecommunications, within the information and communication services sector”, stated the research manager, Rodrigo Wolf.

There was a drop in the volume of services in 20 of the 27 units of the federation. The biggest impact came from São Paulo (-1.6%), followed by Minas Gerais (-1.3%), Rio Grande do Sul (-1.3%), Pernambuco (-2.2%) and Goiás ( -2.2%). Rio de Janeiro (2.0%), Distrito Federal (2.9%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (3.6%) had the highest increases.

Services to families have 6th discharge, but remain below the pre-pandemic level

With the sixth consecutive positive rate, the sector of services provided to families (1.3%) was the only one that maintained its advance from August to September.

“These are precisely the services that have suffered most from the economic effects of the pandemic and have shown some kind of breath, growth,” says Lobo, who points out that the sector is still 16.2% below the pre-pandemic level in February last year.

The researcher also pointed out that, on services provided to families, a greater impact on inflation is expected in the coming months. “These services have grown to a point where, then yes, the inflationary effect can interfere in the choice of families in relation to consumption,” he said.

Tourism segment grows 0.8%

The index of tourist activities increased by 0.8% compared to August, the fifth consecutive positive rate, accumulating gain of 49.9%. However, the segment is still 20.4% below the pre-pandemic level.

The services sector is the one with the greatest weight in the Brazilian economy and was the most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In recent months, it has been the main highlight of recovery, favored by the advance of vaccination and greater population mobility.

Despite the services sector remaining above the pre-pandemic level, economic activity has been losing steam and showing signs of deceleration. Retail sales, for example, fell for the 2nd consecutive month in September and the sector closed the 3rd quarter with a 0.4% retraction. The industry also closed the third quarter in the red and accumulates 4 consecutive months of losses.

“With today’s number, we have closed data for the 3rd quarter of the main IBGE surveys and it is safe to say that the economy stopped in the quarter ended in September”, evaluated the chief economist at Necton, André Perfeito.

THE XP assessed the result of the services sector in September as “frustrating” and started to project a rise of just 0.1% of GDP in the 3rd quarter, compared to the 2nd quarter.

Persistent inflation, the water crisis, still high unemployment and high fiscal and political uncertainties have worsened the outlook for the Brazilian economy. The financial market has revised downwards the GDP growth projections (Gross Domestic Product) and raised the estimates for inflation and for the basic interest rate (Selic).

Inflation reached 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October, above expectations.

The financial market’s expectation for GDP growth in 2021 is currently at 4.93%, according to the latest Focus survey by the Central Bank, after falling by 4.1% in 2020. For 2022, the average projection is 1%.

The market currently projects a Selic rate at 9.25% per year at the end of 2021. However, by the end of 2022, economists have raised the expectation for the Selic rate to 11% per year, which assumes more expensive credit and more brakes for consumption and investments.