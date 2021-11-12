Services volume decreased 0.6% in September compared to August, after five months of growth

Cargo transport and storage grow with increased exports and sales in online commerce (Photo: José Fernando Ogura-AEN)

SAO PAULO – The volume of services in Brazil dropped 0.6% in September compared to August, according to the Monthly Survey of Services (PMS) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Friday (12).

Thus, the indicator interrupted a sequence of gains registered in the last five months, a period in which it accumulated a positive variation of 6.2%. Even with the fall, the sector is still 3.7% above the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.

“The main negative impact of this fall in the service sector came from transport, which was influenced by the declines in passenger air transport, due to the 28.19% rise in the price of air tickets, in road freight transport and also in rail transport. cargo”, explains the research manager, Rodrigo Lobo.

In relation to September of last year, the volume of services increased 11.4% and had the seventh consecutive positive rate.

The numbers, however, came below expectations. Refinitiv’s projection was for a high of 0.5% on a monthly basis and 13.5% on a yearly comparison.

(with IBGE News Agency)

