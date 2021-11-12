seven cities in Brazil may disappear. Know which ones

With temperatures rising, famous tourist spots in Brazil and the world are at risk of disappearing. A recent study published by Climate Central, based on climatological projections, shows that, if humanity does not stop the advance of global warming, places like Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, and the Statue of Liberty in New York, USA, could become submerged as sea levels rise.

The study estimates that just a 3°C rise in global temperature could bring the oceans to cover 50 cities around the world if carbon emission reduction targets are not met in time. The disaster would impact the lives of 10% of the entire world population.

In the 17th position among the most vulnerable places due to climate change, Brazil would have at least seven cities affected: Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Recife (PE), Fortaleza (CE), Porto Alegre (RS), Salvador (BA), Santos (SP) and São Luís (MA).

In the projections made by Climate Central, it is possible to see images of places like Maracanã, Ponta da Praia in Santos (SP) and the Usina do Gasômetro (RS) with the projection of what they would be like with the advance of the sea.

See below how the cities of Brazil would be with the advance of the world’s oceans:

According to the study data, about 510 million people living in territories that could be the most affected by the change will suffer the consequences if the projections maintain a more optimistic tone, that is, with the fulfillment of damage containment policies . If nothing is done, the number would increase to 800 million people affected.

Inheritance threatened

For Anders Levermann, co-author of the study and professor at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, the situation is alarming for humanity: “Rising sea levels threaten our heritage. Not just the ancient heritage, but the cities we live in today, where our actions today are paving the world for the next generation,” he says.

Also according to the projection, Asian countries will be the most vulnerable to changes. China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Indonesia would be on the list among those who would suffer most if measures to combat carbon emissions are not implemented.