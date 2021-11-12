Several songs were left out of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City were the affected games

THE PlayStation 2’s remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy is now with us, sharing many opinions on the work done in GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Rockstar had already released a list of all songs available on the radio for the three games and now you will know which were left out.

The problem with the music licensing it has already happened in all three games since their versions for cell phones, PS3, PS4 and PC. It was hoped that Rockstar would have worked around this issue so that fans of the trilogy could hear again the songs that marked the games in their era.

Turns out the developer didn’t do anything about it and 38 songs were left out, affecting GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, GTA 3 continues with all its original songs on their radios. Check out the songs that were left out:

GTA Vice City



Wow – Kate Bush

Bark at the Moon – Ozzy Osbourne

Rockit – Herbie Hancock

Looking for the Perfect Beat – Afrika Bambaataa and The Soul Sonic Force

The Smurf – Tyrone Brunson

Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ – Michael Jackson

Billie Jean – Michael Jackson

Running with the Night – Lionel Richie

Anunga Ñunga – Irakere

Fist Fury – Love Fist

Cars – Gary Numan

Poison Arrow – ABC

Obsession – Animation

Killed the Radio Star Video – The Buggles

Japanese Boy – Aneka

Steppin’ Out – Joe Jackson

One Thing Leads to Another – The Fixx

Pump Me Up – Trouble Funk

Get It Girl – 2 Live Crew

Enjoying With Mi Combo – Cachao

GTA San Andreas

Yum Yum (Gimme Some) – Fatback Band

You Dropped a Bomb on Me – Gap Band

Running Away – Roy Ayers

Runnin’ Down a Dream – Tom Petty

Woman to Woman – Joe Cocker

Don’t Let It Go to Your Head – Black Harmony

Ring My Bell – Blood Sisters

I Don’t Give a Fuck – 2Pac feat. pogo

Express Yourself – NWA

Hellraiser – Ozzy Osbourne

Killing in the Name – Rage Against the Machine

Express Yourself – Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band

Rock Creek Park – The Blackbyrds

Funky President (People It’s Bad) – James Brown

The Payback – James Brown

The Grunt – The JB’s

Loopzilla – George Clinton

Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks

If you remember songs by name, then it will be easier to identify them. But if you’re one of those people who only remembers the song itself, without associating it with any name, you’ll miss it when you realize that the song doesn’t play anymore in the game. To recall the extensive list of songs that are still part of the games, take a look at the VGC list. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is available for all platforms and GTA San Andreas is already part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog for consoles.

Via: VGC