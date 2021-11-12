Signs that Xi Jinping intends to remain in office have become more frequent; read review – International

The most important fact of the meeting this Thursday (11) of the summit of the Chinese Communist Party that’s not what happened: no likely successor to Xi Jinping was appointed, in an indication that he will remain in the position for another five years.

China is a year away from reshaping its leadership in the CP Congress, and this week’s central committee meeting offered a good opportunity for Xi to unveil potential successors. That’s what happened at the 2010 central committee meeting, when Xi became next in line to succeed Hu Jintao by being named vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. He became president of China two years later.

Today’s meeting brought no announcements of these proportions, making it highly likely that Xi will lead the 2022 Congress without appointing a successor, paving the way for a third term.

Another clue that suggests Xi’s desire for longer in power is the party’s historic resolve that equates him with Mao Tse-tung and Deng Xiaoping – two titans of Chinese history – as “the leader who defines an era”.

The Chinese leader’s aim is to ensure China’s rise as a superpower under the Communist Party’s helm in the coming decades.

“I don’t see how Xi Jinping could have passed a historic resolution if he were to step down from power and name a successor to implement this project,” says Neil Thomas, a Chinese policy analyst at consultancy Eurasia. “Everything indicates that he wants a third term, maybe even more than that.”

In 2018, Xi pushed for a change in the Constitution to abolish the two-term limit for the presidency, the only office with that kind of limitation. This paved the way for the Chinese leader to remain in charge of the party, state and army.

At the time, CP officials said that did not mean he would stay in office for life, like Mao Tse-tung. Xi Jinping, however, never spoke openly about plans to retire.