Sobis’ farewell: leader bought the fight from the cast and now he’s going to ‘go crazy’ – 12/11/2021

“Then I’ll go crazy. I’ll take the opportunity to do everything I couldn’t do”.

That’s how Rafael Sóbis announced in April that he would retire at the end of the season, in an interview with the 98FC program, on Rádio 98, in Belo Horizonte. A fan of motorcycles and rock, the now ex-striker already had in mind exactly what he will do once he leaves Belo Horizonte. Sóbis has a Harley Davidson stored in Porto Alegre. Motorbike trips to Serra Gaúcha and to the interior of Argentina are in the plans of the former player, who is part of a group of motorcyclists.

In the interview given in the first half, Sóbis predicted that the match against Náutico, scheduled for November 28, would be his last appearance as a professional player. When he spoke for the first time about quitting playing football, the then number 10 from Cruzeiro wanted to end his career by celebrating his accession. Did not happen. Fox, by the way, was closer to Series C than to Series A.

It was an exhausting year. Not only on the field, but mainly off it. Cruzeiro’s 2021 was even more problematic than the year following the relegation. This chaotic scenario is the alibi to explain Rafael Sóbis’ poor performance in his last season as a footballer. There were only three goals scored, in 41 games, the worst number in 17 years as a professional.

While the mess at Cruzeiro served as an alibi for the bad year, it was this chaotic scenario that also reinforced the importance that the former striker had for the cast and for the employees. At 36 years old and with a huge background in football, Rafael Sóbis was one of the club’s leaders. He was the one who held the ends many times, including financial support for Toca 2 employees, who sometimes were unable to pay the electricity bill, or even had no money to go to work.

The position of leader meant that Sóbis clashed with president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues and also with coach Felipe Conceição, who directed the team in the first months of the season. In this case, not only him, but other athletes also didn’t get along with the former coach or with the current representative of the club.

Sóbis has a lot of money to receive from the Cruzeiro

Rafael Sóbis ended his career with two spells at Cruzeiro. The first was between 2016 and 2018, when he won all the titles he has with the celestial shirt – among the trophies are two Copa do Brasil. In addition to the victories and good memories, this first trip left the club a debt. Sóbis won in court the right to receive R$ 3.2 million.

The return to Toca da Raposa took place in November last year, two months after the former player beat the club in court. When approached by Cruzeiro, Sóbis did not think twice about taking on the challenge. At that time, the starring team was not doing well in Serie B 2020, but there was still the expectation of fighting for access. Rafael Sóbis accepted the invitation without even negotiating the salary.

The entire negotiation was under the responsibility of businessman Jorge Machado. It was Sóbis’ agent who settled the values ​​and negotiated the payment of the debt pending, including a discount for the club. Sobis’ current salary is around R$100,000, far below what he received on the previous ticket. Cruzeiro, however, delayed some payments and Sóbis ended his career with a good sum to be paid.

Averse to interviews

For those from outside, Rafael Sóbis is seen with a closed person, but the view is very different for those who used to live with him in the dressing room or in the daily life of the club. Friends really are few, those the ex-attacker liked to play with – many of them are described as “5th grade”. But Sobis was everyone’s companions, helping and advising whenever necessary. One of the leaders of the Cruzeiro cast, he was aware of his importance in the corridors of Toca.

A good example about the relationship with others is in the songs played in the locker room. A rocker, Sóbis never fought to impose his musical taste in an environment that predominantly has fans of pagode, forró and country music. “It’s a democracy, the majority wins”, he confided once, in an interview to Revista do Cruzeiro. “If one day I’m the director or president of a team, there’s only going to be rock in the locker room,” he added in a joking tone.

Sobis’ interviews were always rare, as he didn’t like to talk, whether in press conferences or exclusives. Talking about music or motorcycles has always made Erechim’s gaucho more comfortable than when it comes to football.

Early retirement surprised

Sóbis had already warned that he would end his career in 2021. Until then, retirement is no surprise. But everyone inside Cruzeiro was waiting for the last game of Serie B, against Náutico, as he himself had stipulated. Fox’s bad year, however, made him anticipate retirement in a few rounds.

With the team free from the risk of relegation to Serie C, Sóbis took the opportunity to put an end to his career. Few knew of the decision. For the general public, the retirement was only noticed by the reaction of the teammates and referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, who presented the attacker with the cards of the match.

So that fans have the opportunity to say goodbye to a player who marked an epoch at the club and for Rafael Sóbis to receive all the honors he deserves, Cruzeiro launched the #SóMaisUmaSóbis campaign. The intention is to make the shirt 10 face Nautico, in the last round of Serie B.