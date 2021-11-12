Sobral registers an increase in admissions by Covid and proof of vaccination will be required in stores

Speaking at the inauguration of the Lela bike path, this Thursday, 11, the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes, announced that the municipality registered an increase in cases of Covid-19. According to him, there was a sudden increase in hospitalizations in the municipalities around Sobral (from 1 case to 20 in a week). The manager will sign a decree that requires proof of vaccination to enter commercial establishments in the coming weeks.

“We are under control, but there is a large movement of people going to Serra Grande, where this outbreak is having,” said Ivo. He goes on to emphasize that Sobral has always been a reference in vaccination. “Now it’s the Covid wave of the unvaccinated. Sobral cannot surrender to imbeciles,” he says.

With the drop in cases across the state, in agreement with the Government, Sobral would have 20 ICU beds available for cases of the disease, but, after the increase, this number will rise to 30, according to information from the secretary of health in Sobral, Regina Carvalho. “We had decided with the State that Sobral would have only 20 ICU beds, but we had not yet put that into the system when this increase was made”, he explained. According to Carvalho, the 30 beds will be distributed between Hospital Alves and Hospital Regional de Sobral, with 30 and 10 beds each, respectively.

According to Regina, the increase in cases of Covid in other cities occurs especially in the Serra da Ibiapaba region, but some cases in Sobral have already been registered: people over 60 years old who took only the first two doses of the vaccine, thus missing the booster dose; as well as patients under the age of 60 years who have not had any dose of vaccine or who have taken only one dose. She also points out that there are cases of people vaccinated with both doses.

“We intend, in addition to expanding the beds, to continue working throughout the region so that we can advance with vaccination. We need people who took the two doses of the vaccine six months ago, or more than six months ago, to take the booster dose”, says Regina.

