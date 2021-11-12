Solano López terrifies Pedro at Isabel’s wedding · TV News

Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) will terrorize Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) on Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) wedding day in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Right after the ceremony of union between his daughter and Gastão (Daniel Torres), the monarch will be panic-stricken when he sees his archrival through the carriage window on the way between the church and Quinta da Boa Vista in the telenovela at 6 pm on Globo.

In the chapter this Thursday (11), the almighty will be in the presence of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) heading towards the party at the imperial palace, when he will vent about his Paraguayan rival. “I confess that during the ceremony I remembered Solano López’s unexpected visit, when we were in Coroado. To come and propose marriage to Isabel…”, he will say.

“Forget it. That’s gone, luckily,” will advise the Princess of the Two Sicilies. Afterwards, Luísa’s lover (Mariana Ximenes) will look out of the carriage window. “It’s not possible,” the emperor will react in disbelief. “What’s wrong?” asked Teresa, curious. “Ali! Solano López,” the monarch will point out.

After having sent a gun as a gift to Pedro’s firstborn, the president of Paraguay will wave to his rival in a very sadistic manner in the newsletter by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

Isabel and the count d’Eu’s pompous ceremony will be entitled to kisses on the forehead and vows of eternal love. Pedro’s eldest daughter will join her future husband in the presence of her family, nobles and authorities.

“We are before God to unite in marriage His Imperial Highness, Isabel Cristina, and His Royal Highness, Prince Gaston of Orleans. It is in this ceremony that you will swear, before God and your relatives, fidelity to the divine sacrament”, he will say the archbishop (undisclosed actor).

With the sound of harps, the lovebirds will make their promises. “I, Isabel Cristina Leopoldina Augusta Micaela Gabriela Rafaela Gonzaga, Imperial Princess of Brazil, welcome you, Luís Filipe Maria Fernando Gastão d’Orleans, Count d’Eu, by my legitimate husband, as the Holy Mother Church sends to”, he will affirm the heir to the throne.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

