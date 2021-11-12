Son of Halle Berry in film that won her the Oscar for Best Actress dies at age 30 – Monet

+



Halle Berry and Coronji Calhoun Sr. in a scene from The Last Supper (2001) (Photo: Reproduction)

The actor who played the son of actress Halle Berry in the film ‘The Last Supper’ (2001) died at age 30. The death of Coronji Calhoun Sr. was made public through a virtual kitty organized by his family, asking for donations to pay his funeral and burial expenses.

“Coronji Calhoun Sr. recently joined his ancestors as a caretaker for me and our family on October 13, 2021,” wrote the actor’s mother in the kitty’s publicity text, without revealing the cause of her son’s death.

Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. (Photo: Instagram)

Winner of the Oscar for best actress for her performance in ‘The Last Supper’, Berry contributed US$ 3,39 thousand to the kit, around 18 thousand reais, the same amount deposited by the drama’s producer, Lee Daniels.

The virtual kitty organized by the family of Coronji Calhoun Sr., with a contribution of US$ 3,300 from the actress Halle Berry (Photo: Reproduction)

The text of the actor’s mother recalls his work, at age 10, playing Tyrell, son of Lawrence (Sean Combs) and Leticia Musgrove (Berry), in the 2001 film. as he had no insurance, they need help from friends.

Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr. was 10 years old when he starred with Halle Berry in The Last Supper (2001) (Photo: Instagram)

“We generously ask for your donations as we prepare to offer Coronji a sacred celebration of his life,” concludes the actor’s mother. So far, the virtual kitty has accumulated a little more than US$ 10,200, the equivalent of around 10 thousand reais.

Actress Halle Berry with the Oscar she won in 2002 for her work in The Last Supper (2001) (Photo: Getty Images)

With no acting experience, Coronji landed his role in the film Marc Forster after an open call to audition for the character in the city of Louisiana. ‘The Last Supper’ turned out to be his first and last acting job.

Watch the trailer for the 2001 movie below: