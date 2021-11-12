Sonia Abrão appears presenting a program on Globo and surprises: “My head bugou”

Sonia Abrão appeared on Globo’s program on the afternoon of this Thursday (11), surprising internet users. The presenter of A Tarde É Sua, from RedeTV!, made a small appearance in the film Shocking, which was featured on the Rio de Janeiro network.

In the scene, the famous appears commenting on the death of a member of a boyband, straight from the studio where she records the attraction, which is in the fight for the audience of the afternoon programs. “Ex-boyband member Dies Shockingly,” read the GC message.

As soon as the scene aired, the comments gained traction on social media. “Sônia Abrão on Globo’s screen in the movie (laughs) talking about death”, wrote one. “And I was the one who called Globo and was showing Sonia Abrão’s The Afternoon Is Sua (laughs) my head went wrong, it was just the film from the Session of the Afternoon”, highlighted another. “I turned on the TV and it was on Globo, and Sônia Abrão was just playing and I was like that???? More on vdd is a movie”, one more was surprised.

The film shows the success of a fictional band, which was successful in the 90s. As the plot progresses, the group ends and the members take different paths in life. The former colleagues meet again, only due to the death of one of the group members.

Sônia Abrão laments the fight between Tiago Leifert and Lo-Bianco

In September, Sonia brought a warm tone to the fight between Tiago Leifert and Alessandro Lo-Bianco. The presenter explained to viewers the reason for the confusion, highlighted that the role of A Tarde é Sua is to show both sides of the story and regretted all the confusion.

Sonia reported that the friction did not come from the scoop on Leifert’s departure from BBB. What made the presenter angry was the fact that Lo-Bianco informed that Tiago had turned down a million-dollar proposal to renew the contract.