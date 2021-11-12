Sony cuts PlayStation 5 production due to lack of components, says agency – 11/11/2021 – Tec

Sony has lowered its PlayStation 5 production forecast for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, agency Bloomberg published on Wednesday (10).

The company reduced the number of PS5 units assembled for the fiscal year to about 15 million from its previous target of 16 million.

The news comes amid a global chip shortage, which is affecting companies like Sony.

In October, the conglomerate — which spans areas such as entertainment, sensors and financial services — said it was on track to sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles this year, a goal that took into account the global shortage.

Gaming company profits were boosted last year by public demand at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, the number of PlayStation users has stabilized, said Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki.

Separately, Sony is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) to build a $7 billion chip factory in Japan.

Construction of the factory, which media has said will supply semiconductors to Sony’s image sensor business, will begin in 2022, with production expected to begin in late 2024, the companies said in a statement.