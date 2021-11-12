Sony may reduce PlayStation 5 production; understand

The PlayStation 5 production plan could be reduced by around 1 million units, due to shortages of components and logistical constraints. The information is contained in a Bloomberg report, which cites sources close to the technology giant’s operations.

According to sources on the site, Sony had originally aimed to manufacture more than 16 million PS5 units by March 2022, but that number has supposedly been shrunk to around 15 million. If the change in the production plan is confirmed, it means that there will be less hardware for sale – which will make the purchase more difficult.

The report also recalls a comment by Sony’s chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, who warned investors about logistical problems and the growing shortage of parts in May. It is worth remembering that the lack of semiconductors on the market is a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the production and supply of components.

At the close of the previous quarter (September 2021), PS5 sales were down compared to the PlayStation 4 in the same period. The shortage of chips and other parts has affected the industry in general. Valve’s Steam Deck, for example, was postponed for the same reason.

