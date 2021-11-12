‘Soon we will have the use of psychiatry-approved psychiatry’, says the country’s leading expert

SAO PAULO — Rio de Janeiro neuroscientist Stevens Rehen, professor at the Biology Institute of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a researcher at Instituto D’Or, is one of the country’s authorities in studies on the effects of psychedelics and cannabinoids on the brain human. Their discoveries, which use the latest technology, are helping to demystify these substances by showing their positive impact on the treatment of psychiatric illnesses. In an interview with GLOBO, Rehen details the most fascinating discoveries of his work and says that soon we will have the use of psychedelics approved in world psychiatry.

How do psychedelics work in the brain?

In practice, these substances bind to brain serotonin receptors [composto associado ao prazer], which are very present in the frontal cortex, which is the front area of ​​the head and brain. Once this happens, it’s like you’re opening a door and changing the way neurons respond to certain stimuli. That’s why there is a perception that people under the influence of psychedelics have a different reading of the world. It is as if the person is seeing things that they would not normally see, because the doors of perception are open.

How can these substances help in the treatment of psychiatric illnesses?

The brain is plastic. That is, he has the ability to readapt and reconnect and the psychedelic has the ability to induce this neuroplasticity. The current hypothesis for the therapeutic effect of psychedelics is based on a loosening of rigid brain connections that are formed in traumatic experiences, such as violent situations, and the strength of these connections makes this memory recur in memory. The psychedelic makes you go back into what we call a critical period of brain formation. When this is combined with psychotherapy, it is possible to redo some connections. This helps to reduce the part of the brain or the connections that always lead you to a recurring thought linked to depression, trauma, and that holds back your life. This allows for very marked improvement and therapeutic effects.

What exactly are the substances you are studying right now?

We are exploring the effects of ayahuasca, LSD and psilocybin [substância psicoativa dos cogumelos]. We use cell systems to identify which genes and proteins are altered by these substances. I also study cannabinoids [compostos da Cannabis]. With them we are going to start a study of the effect on Dravet Syndrome, a severe childhood epilepsy. We know that cannabinoids are able to reduce seizures in these children. What we want to know now is which cannabinoids actually have an epileptic seizure-reducing effect and, therefore, try to arrive at an extremely personalized medicine for each patient.

What has already been discovered?

We have just published a paper showing the anti-inflammatory effect of synthetic cannabinoids on SARS-CoV-2 infected cardiac tissue. In studies with ayahuasca, we showed a psychedelic present in it, altering about a thousand proteins in the brain. All of them converged to changes related to neuroplasticity and reduced inflammation. It’s a terrific deal. In another work, we evaluated the effect of harmine, another component very present in ayahuasca. We found that harmine has a direct effect on the brain. It blocks an enzyme called DYRK1A, which is a marker for Alzheimer’s. This enzyme is also very active in people with Down syndrome. We also saw that the harmine increases the number of neurons.

How can studies help in clinical practice?

We are working on the basis of how psychedelics work. Since the 1950s there is scientific evidence of its effects on neuroplasticity, helping in a psychotherapist treatment in which the person is able to get rid of trauma, depression, etc. But how exactly does this work? Why do psychedelics and antidepressants apparently have different mechanisms of action? Our studies help to answer these questions and this is immensely important because more customized psychedelics can come out of it, for example, that have quicker or shorter effects. Another example is the possibility of testing the effect of a combination of cannabinoids and psychedelics on aging and neurodegenerative diseases.

Does the recreational use of these drugs also bring the benefits observed in the studies?

I find it very difficult to make any kind of comparison in this context because when we talk about a substance for adult use, which is prohibited, we are trying to compare a substance that is used within the scientific context, a substance that we know the degree of purity, with a substance that is illegally purchased and that certainly no one knows the concentration, much less if what is there is what the person thinks they bought. For example, a survey showed that in England, more than half of ecstasy pills do not have MDMA. So how can we discuss a comparison between recreational use and medicinal use? You cannot make this comparison.

Do you believe that medicinal drugs can be approved in a short period of time?

There are movements in the United States in Europe to support studies on the therapeutic use of these compounds. Most likely, starting next year, we will have the use of MDMA as a therapeutic substance for people with post-traumatic stress, such as war veterans, people who have suffered domestic violence and sexual violence. They are even already organizing to train psychotherapists associating the use of psychedelics. There is a huge investment in this area. Imperial College has a large center already working on this for a few years. Johns Hopkins too. There are several areas that are advancing on this. Here in Brazil I am sponsored by the Beckley Foundation, by Amanda Feilding. Next year I’m going to the Usona Institute, in the United States, to advance a little in this research, in partnership with the institute. In addition, it has a very large private investment boom. There are many startups and companies, which are already on the stock exchange, whose theme is to explore the therapeutic potential of classic psychedelics and the creation of many others. So I wanted to emphasize that there is not only a favorable academic environment being created in various parts of the world, but also an environment of private entrepreneurship that is also helping to make this area grow and reach a balance once these substances will return to the medical and health field.

Can there be resistance from the medical profession when treatments come into practice?

I think this will depend on the quality of the ongoing studies. The latest studies that came out of psychedelics were published in the best journals in the world, in JAMA, in Nature Medicine. Then we entered another challenge, which is medical updating.

Some say that the use of these drugs will be a watershed in psychiatry. Do you agree?

They will soon be a revolution in psychiatry. If that weren’t the case, we wouldn’t have so many centuries-old institutions in the world investing in it. This happens because of the hiatus that exists in psychiatry about new drugs, new treatments. Prozac, which is one of the most effective to date, dates back to 1987. Other areas of medicine, such as oncology and cardiology, have already made great strides. Psilocybin is very interesting because it seems to have a beneficial effect not only within this context of neuroplasticity and depression, but also in terminally ill patients. The effect of these substances has helped these patients to deal with that moment and try to get the best they can from a moment in life that has a relationship with farewell. But at the same time we have to keep our feet on the ground that we are most likely looking for a full revolution and we will reach some small revolutions. It is important to mention that it is not a substance that is for everyone. As aspirin is not for everyone, as sugar is not for everyone.