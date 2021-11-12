Sorocaba shows the 1st photo with her newborn daughter and declares herself

The singer Sorocaba delighted when he appeared with his newborn daughter, little Fernanda

The singer Sorocaba, from the duo with Fernando, surprised and delighted him by showing the first photo together with his newborn daughter. The baby is called Fernanda is the second child of the singer with the digital influencer Biah Rodrigues. They are also the proud parents of one-year-old Theo.

Little Fernanda was born last Wednesday (10) at the São Luiz maternity hospital in São Paulo. Sorocaba now he has shown a beautiful photo in which he appears kissing the little feet of his newborn daughter. When showing the beautiful record, the singer declared himself to the baby saying: “The infinite love of God arrived in the form of a princess… Welcome Fernanda! Daddy loves you without limits”.

In front of the photo and the declaration, Biah Rodrigues commented: “I am the luckiest woman in the world! Love you”. Many famous people were just praise for the singer and his newborn daughter. Singer Michel Teló commented: “God bless your fellow family a lot!”. And the singer Mano Walter said: “My brother, may God bless your little princess and all your family!”. Singer Gabriel Vittor also said: “God bless my brother! Great health for her!”. And the presenter Marcos Mion commented: “AEEEEEE!! Congratulations my friend! May Jesus bless your family with great health!”.

Singer Buchecha also said: “Congratulations little brother! God bless you!”. Gynecologist Erica Mantelli, who delivered little Fernanda, commented: “It was all so beautiful! What a blessed moment! What an honor to live this with you dear ones!”.

Internet users also celebrated the birth of the daughter of Sorocaba. “Congratulations may God bless and protect your family”, commented one netizen. And another internet user said: “Long life for Fernanda! God bless her so much.”

After the arrival of his daughter, the singer revealed that he still went on to perform a show! He ended up staying 48 hours awake. When he showed up going to bed after the birth of his daughter and the concert, the singer said: “I can’t believe that after 48 hours without sleep I found you a bed”. And Biah made a point of praising her husband: “You are a very warrior my love, after so long awake with me, you still went to honor your commitments with all the energy and love that your fans deserve! Love you”.

Tell us what you think!