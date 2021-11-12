Soy closes on a high for the third consecutive session in Chicago this 5th…

The soybean market ended the day on the positive side of the chart on the Chicago Board of Trade, however, with modest gains in the most traded positions. Oilseed futures rose between 3.50 and 5.25 ´points, with January being quoted at US$ 12.22 and May/22, a reference for the Brazilian crop, at US$ 12.43 per bushel. The exception was November, which already leaves the screen in the next few days, ending the session with 12.50 points and worth US$ 12.16.

The quotes, according to analysts and market consultants, continue to reflect the latest figures released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) on Tuesday, which brought lower US production and productivity, while the market expected the opposite, betting on a bigger harvest.

For Mário Mariano, commercial director of Novo Rumo Corretora and Agrosoya, the bulletin, in fact, changed the mood of the market. However, he believes that optimism should not last long. The market, after all, knows its fundamentals – among them the record planting in Brazil and the completion of the American harvest – and should continue to behave laterally, waiting for news strong enough to change prices.

More than that, Mariano also cited that the market speculates on soybean purchases by China from 18 to 20 ships, much of it having been made in the US, with the Asian nation taking advantage of current prices after the subsequent lows on the Chicago Stock Exchange. The information, however, combined with the current fundamentals, turns out to be insufficient to stimulate a more lasting movement, at least for now, of the highs of the commodity in the North American futures market.

Thus, this timid behavior of the market, with the lateralization of prices, tends to continue. “The negative factor is already present,” says the market analyst, and now traders are waiting for news, mainly from Chinese demand.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, soybean prices on the physical market did not follow the same path, this Thursday (11), among the main producing regions and commercialization areas. While São Gabriel do Oeste, in Mato Grosso do Sul, lost 1.36% to R$ 145.00 per bag, in Cascavel, Paraná, the increase was 0.67% to R$ 150.00.

In ports, stability on this farm. In Paranguá, R$ 160.00 available and R$ 152.00 for the new harvest, reference February/22, while in Rio Grande the indicatives were R$ 158.00 and R$ 152.00, respectively.

The 1.74% drop of the dollar against the real, taking the US currency to R$ 5.40, limited the advance of quotations on the domestic market.