SpaceX Unveils New Starlink Antenna, Rectangular and Lighter

SpaceX has unveiled a new model of Starlink internet network user antennas. The new antenna has a rectangular shape, is thinner and lighter than the previous model. According to the company, customers who are already using the first version of the antenna can now guarantee their orders for the new one. However, it was unclear whether the new device improves connection performance.

Currently, the Starlink satellite network in low earth orbit already exceeds more than 1,700 units. But SpaceX is targeting a constellation of at least 12,000 units, with the purpose of bringing high-speed, low-latency internet to the entire planet, which will especially benefit remote and rural regions, where the conventional structure does not arrive or leave enough. to be desired. Since the end of last year, the Starlink connection began to be offered to some countries in beta version.

The new Starlink antenna (Image: Playback/Starlink)

The starter kit included a 58 cm diameter antenna, a Wi-Fi router, and the cables needed for installation — all priced at $499, plus $99 a month to use the service. The new antenna is smaller than the previous one, 30 cm wide and 48 cm long. The price for the new antenna and its accessories, however, remains the same. The Starlink antenna, by the way, is similar in size to Amazon’s Project Kuiper antennas.

According to SpaceX, the new antenna includes a router that does not have an entry for users who want to connect to the internet using cables. Instead, the company offers an adapter for the cabling. The kit with the rectangular antenna also offers some extra installation configurations, such as a pole just over a meter long, which can be installed on either the roof or the ground — provided the antenna has continuous access to the sky, a basic requirement to pick up the signal from the satellites.

This is the cable internet connection adapter, sold separately (Image: Playback/Starlink)

In August of this year, Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX, said the new models would be cheaper to produce. “The ones we’ll have later this year will cost about half what our current user terminals cost,” Shotwell said. Initially, SpaceX spent $3,000 to manufacture the antenna. Finally, the company announced that it had reduced this cost to $1,300.

For now, only North American users can purchase the new model, but it could be that the high demand will lead to a long wait to receive it. In June of this year, Elon Musck, CEO of the company, revealed that the service already had 69,420 active users, with a forecast of reaching 50,000 in the following 12 months. Despite the new shape of the antenna, SpaceX did not explain whether it makes the connection faster or more stable.

Source: The Verge