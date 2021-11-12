“Spending ceiling is just a symbol”, says Paulo Guedes

After the government gave the approval for the change in the formula for calculating the spending ceiling in the PEC dos Precatórios, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said on Thursday (11) that the fiscal rule is “just a symbol”.

“The spending ceiling is just a symbol, a flag of austerity. We cannot be dogmatic about him. The proof is that if we were to respect the ceiling, it would have been a more aggravated economic and health tragedy [em 2020]. The ceiling is a symbol of a political system that has not yet managed to take responsibility for the budget”, said the minister, participating in an event promoted by Banco Itaú.

The minister also analyzed the situation that led to the imbroglio in the budget allocated to the government’s new social program, Auxílio Brasil.

“Everything was programmed for a Bolsa Família of R$ 300, within the ceiling and the source would be the IR [a reforma do Imposto de Renda]. But they blocked the IR and, without the source, that doesn’t allow for the creation of a permanent program. So, we made adjustments”, said Guedes.

Guedes also said that he is very hopeful with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios after the vote in the Chamber of Deputies, and that the government has reserves to pay the individuals with whom it owes debt.

“Evidently it is not default. If you are saying that you pay cash for everything that is in the ceiling and what is outside, you offer alternatives, such as paying next year or with assets. With the amount of assets that the Brazilian government has, we will not have a queue”, he stated.

“The first big advantage is that [a PEC] makes Budget achievable. The second big advantage, even more important, is that this extends to the entire foreseeable future, in other words, there will be no more scares in court orders”, he stated.

The minister defended that the Brazilian fiscal remains “very strong” despite the change in the spending ceiling rule that ended up being included in the PEC, against the government’s initial intention of only postponing, with the proposal, the payment of court judgments definitively lost by the Unity.

Guedes stated that the PEC, in its final design, actually revises the ceiling, but pushes into the mechanism a series of expenses that, in principle, would be outside the rule that limits the annual growth of public spending, such as those related to vaccination.

“You know that the acceleration of inflation took our discretionary space. We were going to have a compression of discretionary space that no government has had. Now we’re going to keep the same discretionary space that we had before, so there hasn’t been abuse,” he added.

The minister assessed that states and municipalities have “well improved” finances because the government has halted expenses, such as those related to the civil servants’ payroll, which was frozen in return for the injection of funds provided by the Union to regional entities last year to confront to the Covid-19 crisis.

“We are following our original program”, he defended.

For the minister, the most urgent steps are the approval of an administrative reform in the Chamber and the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios in the Senate this year.

“I would do an administrative reform now in the Chamber, I would try to pass Precatório in the Senate this year. Next year we have Correios, we have Eletrobras, that’s no problem for you to do it in January, February, March. What you have to approve now are the social programs because you have to start running this year, you can’t create it in an election year,” he said.

The minister also stated that there should be a slowdown in the country, with the increase in interest rates and the escalation of inflation, but he emphasized that the situation “is normal”.

“Inflation is a monetary phenomenon. Interest rates go up a little, there’s a slowdown, it’s normal. We are in transition from a nationalized economy to a market economy”, he pointed out.

*With Estadão Content and Reuters