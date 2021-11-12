Spider-Man comes to game in new trailer

Another hero coming to the game!

Even though it has not been as successful as expected, Marvel’s Avengers, the infamous game of Avengers for the Crystal Dynamics, continues to gain new content. This time, the ment of the Spider man billiards in the game, bringing a lot of news to the game, as we can see in the character trailer.

Released in September 2020, Marvel’s Avengers it did not please fans or critics, being received with little fanfare and having average success. After updates that fixed bugs and included new heroes — like the Hawk archer it’s the black Panther — the game even managed to gain a livelihood, but the players weren’t so excited and the game’s bad reputation had already taken hold.

Even so, Webhead arrives trying to change things, bringing intense stunts and his powerful webs to fight the villains. Check out the trailer below:

A brief synopsis of what we can expect from the hero arc in the game was also released:

“Peter Parker discovers IMA’s new plan to acquire technologies so that its symptomatic army becomes unstoppable and total domination becomes inevitable. He must team up with the Avengers to stop this impending threat, forming a friendship with Ms. Marvel and Black Widow while trying to keep his identity a secret. As a hero who is used to working alone, he struggles with new dynamics when working in a team. Will he become a full-time Avenger or remain an independent hero in the fight against the IMA?”

O Spider man arrives at the game Marvel’s Avengers in 30th of November, being exclusive to the Playstation version of the game.

Enjoy and check: