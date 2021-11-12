Sport adviser who asked for punishment in case of homophobia against Gil do Vigor resigns from office | sport

Football vice detonates CBF for changing the date of Sport x Flamengo

CBF releases VAR audio in review bid on Gustavo’s expulsion

In a note sent to the press, Romero Albuquerque, who was also responsible for leaking the audios in which Flávio Koury made the offenses against the ex-BBB, criticized what he called a “godsman’s game” made by the ethics council of the Deliberative Council in the case. The deputy also criticized, in addition to Flávio Koury himself, the president of the organ, Pedro Lacerda, whom he called a “tyrant” and a “coward”.

1 of 3 Gil do Vigor was the target of homophobic insults after visiting Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife Gil do Vigor was the target of homophobic insults after visiting Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

– They treated us with disdain. Flávio, Pedro and the Board of Directors are tyrants and cowards. I don’t want to be remembered for having been part of the worst Deliberative Council in the history of Sport, that’s why I will contribute in what belongs to a partner, as I always have- , he stated in the note.

– He (Koury) lied to his hard face, when he said he had no intention of offending. Without wanting to step on someone’s toes, what happened was on purpose and is a crime – , he added.

Gil vents after lack of punishment in case of homophobia at Sport

Counselor impunity disappoints Gil’s fans and family

It is worth remembering that in addition to the decision not to punish Flávio Koury, the last meeting of the Deliberative Council still ended in confusion after club diversity director Gabriel Augusto being expelled from session. He tried to participate as a listener and asked to speak, which was vetoed by the president of the Council, Pedro Lacerda.

Sport’s Diversity Director is expelled from Deliberative Council meeting

Romero Albuquerque also criticized the official note published by the Deliberative Council, the day after the meeting, in which he disputes the position of executive president Yuri Romão, who was opposed to the decision not to punish Flávio Koury.

2 of 3 Sport’s official note on the Gil case — Photo: Disclosure Sport’s official note on the Gil case — Photo: Disclosure

3 of 3 Note from the Deliberative Council of Sport on the Gil case — Photo: Disclosure Note from the Deliberative Council of Sport on the Gil case — Photo: Disclosure

– This group attacks Sport. It has no competence to direct the Deliberative and the fact that everyone agreed and signed this bizarre note only demonstrates the inability to represent the club -, fired the now ex-counselor.

The story began in May, when Gilberto Nogueira, Gil do Vigor, visited Ilha do Retiro and danced the “tchaki tchaki”, created during his participation in Big Brother Brasil 2021. The performance, however, bothered the board members Flávio Koury and Renan Valeriano – who made comments with homophobic content about the Sport fan. Renan Valeriano, it is noteworthy, was not denounced in the case to the Deliberative Council.

Gil do Vigor receives Sport’s shirt, but is the target of homophobia by two of the club’s advisers

Koury’s messages, in turn, were leaked through counselor Romero Albuquerque – who filed the complaint asking for the lawyer’s expulsion from the Sport’s membership. In the audios, Koury criticized Gilberto’s dance.

– There are 1.2 million people thinking that Sport is just fags, there’s only fags. Will sell is shirt. The whole trip will buy. It’s going to be beautiful! If he had done this little dance at his house or the brothel, or wherever he wanted, I didn’t care. But it was inside the Ilha do Retiro. This is demoralization. That’s no shame in the face.

Sport’s adviser makes a homophobic attack on Gil do Vigor; listen to audios

Sought out shortly after the offenses leaked, Flávio Koury said the lines were taken out of context.