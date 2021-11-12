Spotify annoyings can now be blocked

Spotify finally lets you block other users from seeing your activity. Before, anyone who wanted to stop someone from spying on their musical tastes had to contact customer service, or report the user. Now all you have to do is tap a button.

To do this, just open Spotify and then click More Settings — the three dots on the desktop version of the app, next to the username. Then select Block.

The walkthrough is valid for both iOS and Android. There’s an unlock option if things change — and you want the locked user to be able to see your activities again.

Once blocked, the user will not be able to see what you are listening to, access your profile page or any playlists you have made public. The new blocking feature will start rolling out to users this week.

Spotify has long encouraged the collaboration of playlists with other users, and even offers integration with Facebook profiles. But it lacked necessary privacy features that make users feel secure and in control of their listening activities.

Most social networks have a blocking feature since their launch. Spotify didn’t even think to include it — until an investigation into how abusers use the platform to intimidate and intimidate their victims broke 2018.

At the time, a company representative said Spotify had “no plans to create a blocking feature”, although it later updated its message boards admitting that the feature was a “good idea”.

If Spotify wants to be the entertainment platform for music, podcasts and who knows what else, it needs better and more robust moderation techniques. As it stands, Spotify doesn’t have the most intuitive interface and its curation tools can be somewhat pervasive. For example, while I can prevent an artist from appearing in playlists in the Android app, the option doesn’t appear in the Windows app.

We should feel free to play what we want without an outburst from the past or someone unwelcome spying on our activity. Spotify’s blocking tool is long overdue, but we’re glad it’s finally here.