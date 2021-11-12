SPTrans studies leasing for electric buses; Higer model tests will last six months

The bus will be evaluated in three companies Photos: Edson Lopes Jr./SECOM Text: Adamo Bazani/Diário do Transporte

It will be two months in each of the three participating companies; During the presentation of the model, Mayor Ricardo Nunes reaffirmed the goal of 2,600 electric buses running on the streets by the end of 2024

ADAMO BAZANI

Jessica Marques collaborated

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes, reaffirmed this Thursday afternoon, November 11, 2021, the promise that by the end of 2024, the city will have at least 2,600 electric buses operating on municipal lines.

The statement was made at the presentation of the Higer Bus electric bus model that will be tested in São Paulo.

as showed the Transport Journal in an interview, at first hand, the Azure A12 BR model, manufactured in China, but prepared to receive national parts, is 12.2 meters long, has capacity for 70 passengers between standing and sitting, batteries with autonomy of up to 270 km, total low floor and the business model includes a 15-year lease that includes power supply, battery replacement and maintenance.

To listen, click on this link:

LEASING:

At the event, Mayor Ricardo Nunes said that he believes it is possible to meet the target of 2,600 electric collectives given the annual volume of fleet replacement.

“Today we have 18 buses and I believe we will reach our goal, even because, as provided for in the concession contracts, around a thousand vehicles are naturally replaced, and now they will have to be exchanged for battery-powered models”, explained the mayor, according to a note from the public administration.

Bus companies point out some difficulties, such as infrastructure in garages, recharge time and battery autonomy, in addition to the acquisition cost, which can be up to double compared to a diesel model of the same size.

In the same note, the director of Operations at SPTrans, Wagner Chagas Alves, said that the management is studying alternatives for the buses to meet the goal and leasing is one of them.

“The issue of leasing is discussed as other options. For now, there is no risk of delay of having the 2600, as the contractual target cannot be disregarded”, he stated, according to the note.

According to the city hall, the target program foresees that 20% of the fleet will be made up of electric buses by the end of 2024, as part of municipal actions to comply with the Climate Change Law, which provides for a reduction in fossil carbon dioxide emissions by 50 % by 2028 and the eradication of this type of pollutant by 2038.

TESTS:

As the Transport Journal, the tests will start with SPTrans (São Paulo Transport) without passengers for about 15 days. The forecast starts on the week of November 22, 2021.

Afterwards, the bus will circulate with passengers through three companies: Transwolff, which serves the South zone; Sambaíba, in the North Zone; and São Paulo Metropolis, on the East side.

The city of São Paulo detailed that the bus should stay for two months each, totaling six months of tests in the capital.

Also in the note, the administration says that the presentation of the bus was possible “thanks to São Paulo’s participation in C40 Cities, a climate leadership group for cities and is part of the ZEBRA (Zero Emission Bus Rapid Deployment Accelerator) initiative, which aims to support Latin American cities in the process of transition to zero emission technology – ICCT (International Clean Transport Council) business and industry roundtable.”

LESS THAN 2% OF ELECTRIC BUSES:

Currently, according to SPTrans indicators, the city of São Paulo has a contracted fleet of 13,806 buses of different sizes.

Only 219 are non-polluting in the operation, that is, less than 2%; 18 of which are battery-powered, operated by Transwolff in the South Zone; and 201 trolleybuses (connected to the air network) by Ambiental Transportes (Consórcio TransVida), which connect the east to the center and part of the west and southeast zones.

RUNNERS:

as showed the Transport Journal, on November 5, 2021, during an announcement of a partnership between the State of São Paulo and the City Hall in investments in mobility, Mayor Ricardo Nunes and Governor João Doria said that the city’s new bus lanes will only be served by electric models.

Remember:

The City’s Urban Mobility Plan provides for 27 works totaling more than R$5.5 billion, including the implementation of 11 new bus lanes, representing more than 95 km of new lanes, 30 km of redevelopment of existing lanes , in addition to the construction of four new terminals.

Remember:

https://diariodotransporte.com.br/2021/11/05/prefeitura-de-sao-paulo-anuncia-brts-e-corredores-de-onibus-dentro-de-pacote-de-mobilidade-que-soma- r-55 billion/

INDUSTRY SCENARIO:

Although electric vehicles are also impacted by the lack of inputs and equipment, as is also the case with combustion vehicles, the demand for non-polluting models has increased.

In Brazil, there are already product options in full swing, some that will present models and others that are being established (in alphabetical order):

BYD: Industry of Chinese origin, with plant in Campinas (SP), which manufactures electric buses of various sizes: micro, standard and articulated, as well as road buses, producing batteries, technology and chassis. It is among the world’s largest producers in the area of ​​electric mobility and also produces solar energy boards in Brazil. There are several cities that operate with BYD buses in Brazil, including São Paulo.

CaetanoBus: The Portuguese company CaetanoBus brought the e.CC 100 C5845 EE chassis, 100% electric, for tests on the transport system in the city of São Paulo. The model received a Caio body, manufactured in Brazil. The e.CC 100 can receive bodies with a minimum length of 9.5 meters and a maximum of 12.7 meters.

Electr: 100% national industry, from the ABC/Next Mobility Group, with a plant in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The company was officially inaugurated on August 22, 2000. It makes all the integration and technology for battery-powered electric buses, trolleybuses, hybrids (electric and combustion engines in the same vehicle), Dual Bus (more than one type of electric traction in same bus, for example: trolleybus+batteries or batteries+hybrids). Does not produce the chassis and batteries. The BRT-ABC, between São Bernardo do Campo and São Paulo, is a concession to Next Mobilidade, and will have 100% electric buses measuring 22 meters each with Eletra technology, Mercedes-Benz chassis and Caio body.

Higer: Company of Chinese origin that presented an electric model of a standard bus in November 2021 in the city of São Paulo. He says he will also bring to Brazil vans, articulated buses and electric road buses. The models are monoblock (chassis, engines and body forming a single block).

Marcopolo: A traditional bodywork manufacturer in Caxias do Sul (RS), it is testing a 100% electric bus, an integral project by Marcopolo, in partnership with Suzantur, a transport operator in Santo André (SP). The model is standard with a low floor. The vehicle travels without passengers between Terminal Vila Luzita (populous neighborhood of Santo André) and the main terminal of the city in the center (Terminal Santo André Oeste).

Mercedes-Benz: On August 25, 2021, the German giant launched the low-floor electric bus chassis eO500U, for bodies up to 13.2 meters, precisely according to São Paulo standards. The model will be produced in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) and in 2022 the first units will already be seen. For the capital of São Paulo, there is already a market expected to start with around 150 units with Caio bodywork. The company plans to launch articulated and super-articulated buses soon.

Volvo: The Swedish giant produces in Curitiba (PR) a model of hybrid electric bus. The bus has a combustion engine, which generates energy, and an electric engine that acts for most of the traction. The technology is parallel hybrid, when the bus is stopped, it brakes and up to 20 km/h is actuated by the electric motor. From 20 km/h, the combustion engine starts operating. There are units in circulation in Curitiba, Foz do Iguaçu and Santo André (Suzantur), for example.

Adamo Bazani, journalist specializing in transport

Related