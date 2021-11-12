Startup wants to launch rockets with slingshot and save fuel

As the aerospace industry develops, there is more and more room for seemingly crazy ideas – but ones that can work very well – to emerge: this time, it’s startup SpinLaunch who came up with a plan to launch rockets…with a slingshot.

Ok, it’s not really “the slingshot” itself, but the effect caused by it: basically, the company built a structure just over 50 meters (m) high, with a centrifuge capable of generating enough acceleration to launch objects “ thousands of feet above,” according to CEO and founder Jonathan Yaney.

“It’s a radically different way of accelerating projectiles and launching vehicles at supersonic speeds through a system installed on the ground,” the executive told CNBC. “We are building a company and a space launch system that will enter the commercial market at a very high rate and the lowest cost in the industry.”

Yaney’s confidence is not without reason: according to a video posted on the SpinLaunch website – the same one you see above -, a test has already been successfully conducted. Of course, the occasion didn’t involve a rocket (the launched projectile was just over ten feet), but the company claims the centrifuge was running at just 20% of its capacity, so the proportions can be adjusted.

“We can essentially validate our aerodynamic models for what an orbital vehicle launch would match, and that allows us to experiment with new technologies when it comes to projectile release mechanisms,” said Yaney who, according to her own description on LinkedIn, has “over a thousand hours as a pilot and is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience building Fortune 500 companies in fields such as consulting, IT, civil construction and aerospace.”

The premise of launching rockets with a “slingshot” provides a solution to a problem that the traditional aerospace industry has been trying to solve for years: the occupation of space and the additional weight imposed on rockets and other launch vehicles by fuel – liquid propellants, depending on the In this case, they can occupy up to half the mass of a launch assembly (capsule + rocket), effectively reducing the charge storage capacity, apart from environmental issues.

SpinLaunch’s promised launches, on the other hand, will use a modicum of propellant – just enough so that the launched capsule has enough power for that last part, when the rocket starts to slow down and the first stage detaches itself from the set.

In the more practical sector, SpinLaunch still does not have a conceptual proof of operation, but the tests carried out so far have ensured US$ 75 million (R$ 407.61 million) in financing, in four rounds of investments, according to Crunchbase – the most recent round, in January 2020, brought names like Airbus and General Motors to the roster of companies betting on the startup’s success.

Before that, in 2019, the company secured a contract with the US Department of Defense for an as-yet-undisclosed project.

