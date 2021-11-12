Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The US job vacancy data and the University of Michigan Consumer Opinion Survey lead a quiet Friday for economic data. Discussions about the payroll tax exemption continue in Brazil. US equities are expected to rally but are still on track for a week of inflation-spelled declines, and COP26 ends as it began, in a distinctly dismal fashion.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, November 12th.

1. US employment

The US job market – and its ability to boost employment – will be in focus again later, as the Department of Labor releases its monthly survey of job vacancies and labor turnover.

Analysts expect the number of vacancies to have dropped slightly in October to 10.30 million from 10.44 million in September, but that’s still not far from the historic record of 11.10 million seen in August. It is also nearly 3 million above its pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

The University of Michigan also releases its consumer sentiment survey for November, where the focus is likely to be on the inflation expectations sub-index, which hit its highest level since 2008 last month. Given the flurry of headlines about real inflation reaching a 30-year high in October, this looks vulnerable to a positive surprise.

2. Payroll tax exemption in Brazil

The Brazilian government will maintain the payroll exemption for another two months, as announced by President Jair Bolsonaro, without giving further details on how this would be done. The decision was taken after a meeting between the president, the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, the minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, and representatives of some sectors.

Payroll exemption allows companies to reduce the social security contribution on workers’ wages from 20% to an amount between 1% and 4.5%. The measure is valid for 17 sectors of the economy, such as the textile, footwear, machinery and equipment, animal protein, civil construction, communication and road transport industries.

At the Congress, there is a project that extends the payroll tax exemption until 2026, whose author is Efraim Filho (DEM-PB) and Marcelo Freitas (PSL-MG) as rapporteur. Efraim defended that Freitas’ opinion fits the two-year period announced by the government.

3. American stock market

US equity markets are expected to open somewhat higher on Friday, with sentiment boosting the direction in the absence of any major market news.

At 8:58 am, the futures were up 0.32%, while the 100 and S&P 500 futures were up 0.26% and 0.23%, respectively.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) (SA:), which has lost nearly 20% this week in a weaker outlook scenario (still trades more than 10 times future sales). The Chinese e-commerce giants alibaba (NYSE:) (SA:) and JD.com (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will also be in focus after mixed results at their ‘singles day’ sales event. The gross value of goods processed by Alibaba’s Taobao market grew by less than 10% for the first time.

4. COP26 ends with another victory for fossil fuels

The world’s biggest hot air festival came to a characteristically unamazing conclusion in Glasgow, Scotland, when negotiators at the COP26 conference watered down yet another pledge to go beyond fossil fuels and avert the risk of catastrophic climate change.

A draft of the summit’s final declaration softened language about phasing out coal energy and removing subsidies for fossil fuel use – largely at the urging of Arab countries, according to Reuters.

This adds to the failures earlier this week to make any substantial progress in creating a global carbon market, fulfilling past promises to help the poorest countries finance the energy transition, or committing to annual reviews of how countries implement their pledges. .

Agreement on long-term energy ideals would likely never be realistic, given the short-term energy crisis currently plaguing many parts of the world, and the absence of Xi Jinping, who chose to stay at home to secure a Communist Party term. to rule as long as he wants.

5. Oil prices fall again with the strongest weighing

Dollar prices fell overnight, leaving them slightly ahead of the week’s gain line as a stronger dollar continued to make life difficult for non-US buyers.

At 9:02 am, US crude was down 1.70% to $80.20, while futures was down 1.45% to $81.67.

The Baker Hughes rig count will later give new indications as to whether US producers are accelerating production plans in response to the recent rise in prices or whether they continue to prefer to repair balance sheets.