Steam Deck, Valve’s portable video game, is postponed to 2022

Valve announced, this Wednesday (10), that its Steam Deck portable had the launch postponed to February 2022.

The first Steam Deck units would start shipping now in December for players who have booked the laptop.

However, according to Valve, the production of the new video game was affected by the lack of components, which pushed the launch in two months.

The semiconductor shortage has also affected year-round production of the new PS5 and Xbox Series, which suffer from shortages in stores.

The Steam Deck is a mini-portable computer that runs the Steam platform, the most famous of PC games.

To learn more about the device, listen to the Game Trends podcast about the Steam Deck.

UOL’s podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts and on all audio distribution platforms. You can listen to Game Trends, for example, on Spotify and Youtube or by subscribing to our feed.

FOLLOW HIM START ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol