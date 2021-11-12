Sthe says he didn’t feel like Dynho’s priority

Sthefane Matos, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and one of the names in the eighth farm alongside Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo, sought out Dynho Alves, one of his allies in the house, for a chat.

The influencer revealed the pawn’s grief after the fire test and the formation of the farm this week:

It didn’t seem like I mattered there to you, that I was a priority for you. You only thought about saving yourself, you knew that the votes would go to me and that this would all happen. Sthefane Matos

“I didn’t know the votes would go to you,” defended Dynho. “How not?”, asked the girl. “I didn’t really know. I didn’t even know I was going to take the ball,” the dancer followed, and Sthefane continued to explain:

In no time did I see that you cared about it, not even talking to me, talking, nothing like that. That’s what made me kind of hurt. It wasn’t the ball, I’m talking after the formation of the stall, of you being pulled. You asked to go to the bay, Araujo was already on his way, we had this thought of putting it on. But automatically what would happen would be all the votes coming at me. Sthefane Matos

“Like, that’s okay, that’s great. But what happens is that I had, as we’re with this group thing, I had you as one of my priorities here and I didn’t feel that about you, got it? I just wanted to say that to you, how I felt”, continued the girl, who announced that things will change if she gets rid of the hot seat:

If I come back from this farm, for me the only priority I will have here is myself. I’ll really want to go it alone, play alone, no more in a group. Sthefane Matos

“Where did you get that from? Who was going to talk to you about it?”, asked Dynho. “No one, in my head,” replied Sthefane, and the pawn continued to defend itself:

Wow, bro, it was totally your impression because I would never do that to you. Really, and I could do it to anyone else here, but less to you, bro. What would the public find out there? I was going to see that kind of attitude of mine, are you crazy, bro? We have the greatest proximity here. Dynho Alves

“I’m closer to you and Gui Araujo, So, to really have, to be together all the time, talk, make the stops together. Why are you crazy, bro? Do you think I’d think about just wanting to save me and not be able to do something for you?” he continued.

“I know that, but that’s what it felt like,” commented Sthefane. The two continued talking and made up. Afterwards, Dynho commented to Gui Araujo about the conversation with the worker.

