Sthefane Matos is the first saved pawn from the eighth farm

Sthefane Matos was the first pawn salvo from the eighth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The influencer faced the hot seat alongside Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo, and to be continued in contention for the 1.5 million prize.

Upon receiving the news, the influencer was in shock and without reaction. “Thank you, Brazil! Thank you to everyone who voted!”, she thanked.

“Congratulations to you, Sthe! Go back to headquarters, come back happy! Go with everything, be you! Go to the game, girl. The public gave you this chance”, advised Adriane Galisteu.

Remember how the garden was formed

Farm 2021: Dayane, Sthefane, Tiago and Gui Araujo are on the eighth farm Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Marina Ferrari, the farmer until then, started the dynamic and indicated Dayane Mello, as she had already said. Rico Melquiades took the power of the yellow flame and gave the red one to Aline Mineiro.

With his power, the comedian was immune and even immunized Mileide Mihaile from the house’s votes. Thus, the two could not receive votes from the house.

Sthefane Matos composed the second stool after receiving six votes — Tiago Piquilo, Dayane, Solange Gomes, Rico Melquiades, Valentina Francavilla and Aline Mineiro. Tiago was chosen by the influencer to join her and occupy the third space in the hot seat.

Aline Mineiro could nominate the fourth roceiro with the power of the yellow flame, but decided to let the game flow and kept the ‘one left’, which did not please the public inside and outside the house.

Tiago, then, started the remaining one and Gui Araujo ended up remaining. Anitta’s ex-boyfriend vetoed the countryman in the farmer’s competition and, after Gui’s victory, Dayane, Sthe and Tiago went to the eighth hot spot of the season.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality