STJD and authorities make decision on Libertadores final

Security involving the duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo, for the decision of the Copa Libertadores, was the subject of a meeting held last Tuesday (9) between the Civil Police of São Paulo (DRADE), the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) among other authorities that will be responsible for assisting in the displacement of Brazilian fans to Uruguay. The information comes from journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira, from UOL Esporte.

According to the columnist, the meeting served to debate and define routes, criteria and escorts, all with the objective of avoiding clashes between fans of Verdão and Flamengo on the trip to the Uruguayan capital. Argentine police will also participate in the operation.

After the buses cross the border, the convoys will be escorted by the Federal Police and the Uruguayan Army.

Also according to Mauro, the prospect is that Palmeiras fans will leave São Paulo at 10 pm on Wednesday, the 24th. This group will be accompanied by the São Paulo police to the state of Paraná. Afterwards, the PRF will be responsible for escorting to the border region.

Flamengo fans will receive the guarantee to hit the road when the Alviverde fans are already on Paraná soil, making it impossible, with the long distance, for the convoys to meet. All bus stops on the road have already been defined, and each vehicle will have a person in charge.

