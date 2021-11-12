Streaming Battle: Netflix Beats Disney’s Capitalization

(Bloomberg) – Netflix has surpassed Walt Disney in market value for the first time since last year. The results of the amusement park parent company signaled a slowdown in the growth of the subscriber base in the streaming unit.

Netflix shares have risen 27% since the end of July, bringing the company’s market cap to $291 billion. Disney’s capitalization shrank to about $288 billion in the wake of Thursday’s share price drop of 9%.

While Netflix’s subscriber growth was driven by hit shows like “Round 6,” Disney+’s streaming app’s new user total was below Wall Street estimates. The company, which owns the Disney World theme park, has established the streaming product as its growth focus for years to come.

For Benjamin Swinburne, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, streaming is essential for betting on Disney. The “overweight” or above-average recommendation “is based on the view that Disney is on a shortlist of global streaming platforms that can achieve significant scale and profitability.” But he still doesn’t see it priced in shares.

Overall, Wall Street takes a more optimistic view of Disney than of Netflix. About 78% of analysts have buy recommendations for Disney stock and none recommend a sell, while 73% recommend buying Netflix stock and five say to sell. Average target prices imply 26% appreciation for Disney and 4% for Netflix.

©2021 Bloomberg LP

