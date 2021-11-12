Successful online fitness guru is murdered during online class with 200 people – Monet

+



South African fitness guru Lawrence Masinge (Photo: Reproduction)

South African fitness guru Lawrence Masinge was murdered during an online fitness class attended by over two hundred people. In a plot more terrifying than any crime or horror movie, Masinge’s murder was filmed and shared on social media.

British newspaper Daily Star reports that Pretoria city authorities suspect the crime was the result of a robbery, with thieves murdering Masinge after breaking into his home. No suspect has been arrested and the case is still being investigated by the South African police.

know more

Video footage of Masinge’s murder shows him being surprised by an intruder, who then points a gun at the personal trainer’s head and fires.

know more

The murder of South African fitness guru Lawrence Masinge (Photo: Reproduction)

know more

While the crime was taking place, Masinge’s 200+ students could be heard on the video screaming and crying. Afterwards, the invader goes towards Masinge’s body, lying on the ground, and shoots him twice more.

know more

One of Masinge’s students reported to the international press that he entered the class at 6:30 am and the crime occurred about 40 minutes later: “My husband went to the computer and said ‘this guy is being shot’.” Another person recounted: “A guy walked in and shot him. People were working out and didn’t understand what was going on. Then the guy came back, shot him twice more and left”.

“It was a live-streamed murder and there was nothing anyone on the other side of the screen could do,” lamented yet another student.

know more

South African fitness guru Lawrence Masinge (Photo: Reproduction)

know more

Local police reported that some of the students knew Masinga’s address, called the police and medical services, but it took about 40 minutes for first responders to arrive.

“Forty minutes later, he was still there on the ground, freezing cold, and then the police arrived with the paramedics,” reported another student.

know more

Watch below the edited record of Masinge’s murder in a video produced by a South African YouTube channel that reported the incident: