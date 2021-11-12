Taina disappeared with a 37-year-old man who sought her out in the DF

Teenager Taina da Silva, 13, disappeared after traveling with a 37-year-old man. The adult, who is now treated as a suspect by the police, came to look for the student in the DF using a false name, he even talked to Taina’s relatives. She was rescued this Thursday (11/11).

The information is from the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Ceará (SSP-CE). According to the folder, the young woman was found with the suspect in the municipality of Massapê, in the northeastern state. The two made contact through social networks and landed at Fortaleza Airport, in the capital of Ceará, last Saturday (11/6).

After being found by authorities, the two are said to have shown surprise. Both were taken to the police station in the municipality of Sobral (CE), where they were heard. Also according to the SSP-CE, the young woman will undergo expert examinations and will be sent to Fortaleza, where she will be heard at the headquarters of the Police Station for Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca), in the state of Ceará.

The Public Security Department stated that Taina will be sent to the Federal District to meet with her parents. The man was arrested.

last text message

Tainá da Silva disappeared on November 5th without notifying friends and family. Taina’s last contact with her family was on the day of her disappearance. The teenager sent an SMS to her mother, Jane da Silva, 31, around 6 pm that said: “I’m in class”.

According to Tainá’s uncle, Jociel Santana Loureiro, 35, the message made the mother even more worried, because her daughter had never communicated with her via SMS.

Jane then went to the school, and there the teachers said that there was no activity outside the classroom. “The teacher said that Taina would not have gone to school, neither in the morning nor in the afternoon,” said Loureiro. According to the uncle’s report, the school, Centro de Ensino Fundamental 120 (CEF 120), has a system for monitoring students to find out whether or not they went to classes.

“Taina is a child who stays at home all the time. Not going to party. I didn’t have friends to leave the house”, recalled the uncle. “The only option she had was to participate in the pastoral events of the Santa Luzia church,” he said.

After learning that the teenager was found on this farm, the family member celebrated. “She’s alive, well I don’t know, apparently haggard, tired, but alive and we’ll be able to hug her,” said Loureiro.

