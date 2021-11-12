Tanker truck topples in the Rodovirio Ring, in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

An accident earlier this Friday morning (12/11) blocked part of the Anel Rodovirio track, in the Pampulha Region, in Belo Horizonte.

An empty tank truck overturned on the track towards Vitria, near km 463, after the San Francisco Viaduct and close to Unifenas College.

SERIOUS ACCIDENT Belo Horizonte Ring Road TOPPING TOP WAY. Track towards Vitria in front of the Correiros power station. Attention, seek alternative routes pic.twitter.com/jixTaPCf6n

A video posted on Twitter shows that only passenger cars were able to travel around a corner of the track. There is still no information on how the accident occurred. No one was hurt.

As in most parts of the city, it rains at the accident site, which requires more attention from drivers. The Military Highway Police (PMRv) and the Fire Department are at the scene of the accident.

There is slowness in traffic. According to PMRv, around 7:40 am, a BHTrans tow truck was on the highway to remove the path.