Taylor Swift reveals reason to break up with Jake Gyllenhaal in new version of “All Too Well”; come and see!

If there’s one thing we love, it’s gossip in the form of music! This Friday (12), Taylor Swift released the long-awaited remake of “Red”, with unforgettable hits from his career. Among the 30 songs on the new record is a 10-minute version of “All Too Well”, and it has some answers fans have always wanted… The song, which has always been linked by the audience to actor Jake Gyllenhaal, apparently revealed why for the end of the relationship between the two.

Although Taylor has never confirmed that the romantic single actually speaks of Jake, fans believe it is an outburst about the relationship. In the new version, which ended up being left out of the original 2012 album, the singer brought more information about the relationship. “You said if we were closer in age maybe everything would be okay, and it made me want to die“, she sings, in the added verses.

The two had a quick involvement from October until December 2010. Shortly thereafter, in early 2011, Swift went on to write the song. In more parts of the 10-minute version, the artist hints that the ending was quite difficult for her. “They say that everything is fine when it ends well, but I’m in a new hell every time you cross my mind“, points out.

“Some actress asked me what happened: you. That’s what happened, you“, she vents in another moment. The blonde even gave her ex-boyfriend a nudge in the song: “And I’ve never been good at telling jokes, but the funny part is I’m going to get older, but your girlfriends will still be my age.“. WL!

At the time of the dating, Taylor was 20, while Jake was 29. Currently, the actor is in a relationship with model Jeanne Cadieu, 25 years old, 15 years younger than the star. In addition to “All Too Well”, other songs from “Red” were also connected to Gyllenhaal, such as “We Are Never Getting Back Together”, “I Almost Do” and “The Moment I Knew”.

A year after the album’s original release, the blonde told Vulture magazine that she had been approached by “the guy that almost all of ‘Red’ is about.” “He was like, ‘I just heard the album and it was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like looking at a photo album’. It was cool“, she said, at the time.