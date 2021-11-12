the attitude of Gabigol on the field that went viral and drove the fans crazy

Top scorer reached 100 goals with Flamengo’s shirt and was caught singing along with the fans on the pitch

The night of last Thursday (11), when the Flamengo won the Bahia by 3 to 0 by the 31st round of the Brazilian championship, it will be unforgettable for Gabigol. With the goal scored, the attacker reached the mark of 100 in the red-black shirt.

And the tune with the carioca club’s fans is so much that a peculiar moment was caught and went viral on social media. Shirt 9, on the field, was seen singing the song ‘I will party‘, immortalized in the voice of the late singer Beth Carvalho.

A brief spotting of the forward singing the stretch was enough to drive Flamengo’s fans crazy. In your Instagram, the top scorer declared to the crowd: “It’s great to have you on our side“.

See below:

Gabigol’s Instagram post extolling Flamengo’s fans reproduction

Flamengo is 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG in the table with 7 rounds to the end, and the Rio team with 8 games to play. On November 27th, for the end of the Libertadores Conmebol, face the palm trees. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

This is the only major title remaining for Fla this season, as the team was eliminated in the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup overwhelmingly for the Athletic-PR and is practically out of the fight for the title of Brasileirão.