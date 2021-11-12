The Brazilian team takes a long time to start, but beat Colombia and guarantee a spot in the Qatar Cup – Sports

O Brazil is officially on Qatar World Cup. Mathematically guaranteed your ranking by winning the Colombia by 1 to 0 this Thursday night on Neo Química Arena. With 34 points in 12 matches, the team will be at least fourth in the South American qualifiers – Four teams are classified directly and the fifth place goes to the repechage.

At the end of the match, about a dozen fans invaded the arena to celebrate with the players, making security work hard.

The classification was closely watched by the boy Bruninho, who was harassed on Sunday in Vila Belmiro by the Santos fans for having asked for the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras. The day before, he had been invited by coach Tite to meet the national team and this Thursday he was taken with his father, Moisés to watch the game.

TOUGH GAME

Thursday’s match was quite tough for the Brazilian team. The well-built Colombian team is not shy about playing strong, but sometimes violent and even disloyal. There were 12 fouls in the first half – Brazil was not far behind, as they committed 11 -, some heavy, which earned three yellow cards to those led by Reinaldo Rueda. The preferred target, of course, was Neymar.

Tite’s team was slow to mesh. In the first 20 minutes, in addition to the opponent’s strong marking, he also suffered from his own slowness.

Colombia gave some scares, such as a shot by Barríos, which passed close to the crossbar in the first good move of the match, and a first shot by the good Luiz Díaz, who almost surprised goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil, with Neymar free to float on the field, and Lucas Paquetá and Raphinha’s good movement, only improved in the final 20 minutes of the stage, when they accelerated another game and when these two players were even more open, to increase the spaces.

Twice, he was very close to the goal. When Danilo hit the crossbar after receiving it from Raphinha and penetrating diagonally; and with a header from Marquinhos, who passed by ‘taking paint’ from the crossbar after a corner kick.

Tite made the team more offensive in the final stage, putting Vinícius Junior in place of Fred, who already had a yellow card. But Colombia, with five in midfield, didn’t allow Brazil great pressure. A foul taken by Neymar, which Ospina parried, was the only chance in the first 15 minutes.

LIGHT TEAM

Then Tite stirred again. He replaced the erased Gabriel Jesus – which came out booed – for Matheus Cunha and Raphinha, this Thursday just regular, for Antony.

The team became lighter, more daring, and shortly afterwards the goal was scored. But it came out in play of three players who were already on the field. Marquinhos recovered a ball and played for Neymar, with a nice touch, to leave Paquetá in front of Ospina. The Colombian goalkeeper still touched the ball, but was unable to prevent it from subtly dying in the net. The classification was guaranteed, much to the joy of the 22,080 present in the arena. An audience below expectations, but one that had something to celebrate.

DATASHEET:

BRAZIL 1×0 COLOMBIA

BRAZIL – Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred (Vinícius Jr.) and Lucas Paquetá (Fabinho); Raphinha (Antony), Gabriel Jesus (Matheus Cunha) and Neymar. Technician: Tite.

COLOMBIA – Ospina; Munoz (James Rodríguez), Davinson Sanchez, Tesillo and Mojica (Cuellar); Barrios (Muriel), Lerma, Yario Moreno, Cuadrado, Luiz Díaz (Martínez); Zapata (Borja). Coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

GOALS – Lucas Paquetá, at 26 minutes into the second half.

JUDGE – Roberto Tobar (CHI).

YELLOW CARDS – Mojica, Cuadrado, Fred, Barríos, Neymar, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior.

PUBLIC – 22,080 gifts.

INCOME – BRL 7,111. 200.00.

LOCAL – Neo Química Arena.