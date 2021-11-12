The bus overturns the Viaduto So Francisco and closes the Ring Road in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

The tipping of a bus that makes the collective transport of passengers in Belo Horizonte closed the Anel Rodovirio, at the height of Viaduto So Francisco, in Regio da Pampulha, this Thursday night (11/11). The accident happened towards Rio de Janeiro. Despite the scare, no one was hurt.

Coletivo collided with the wall of the Viaduto So Francisco and fell into the Anel Rodovirio de Belo Horizonte. The vehicle also hit a car

The bus was operating on line 8151, which connects BH Shopping Estao So Gabriel, when the driver crashed into a passenger car and collided with the overpass wall, then tipped over.

The Fire Department was even called, since there was a fuel leak. The military acted to contain the diesel oil and dilute the product in the asphalt, washing the runway.

Around 9:40 pm, the bus was untapped. As a result, traffic began to be partially released in the region, with the release of a lane.

According to the Waze app, the traffic jam reached Bairro So Gabriel, in the Northeast region of the city. There was also a reflection on Avenida Antnio Carlos, at the height of Bairro Santa Cruz, towards the neighborhood.