‘The Economist’ says Bolsonaro is bad for Brazil’s economy

The weakening of the spending ceiling is proof that President Jair Bolsonaro is bad not only for the environment, human rights and democracy, but also for Brazil’s economy, highlights an article in the British magazine. The Economist in an edition that will circulate from this Saturday, 13.

The text, critical of the actions of the president and the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, mainly highlights the promises of fiscal adjustment as a counterpoint to recent moves to inflate public spending, in particular parliamentary amendments and the payment of Brazilian Aid.

According to the magazine, Bolsonaro and Guedes are promoting a return to “fiscal incontinence” and other evils that plague the country, such as rising inflation, high interest rates and weak growth. The text also criticizes the government’s support for the PEC dos Precatório, described as “an attempt, behind the scenes, to circumvent the constitutional limit on public spending” – despite previous statements by the minister in favor of radical reforms.

the opinion of The Economist follow the line of Financial Times, a British finance newspaper that on November 1 published a harsh editorial claiming that the Brazilian president’s mistakes “go far beyond the pandemic”.

