The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo leaves and the web points out manipulation

“The 13th Farm” had a a surprising brush with the elimination of Tiago Piquilo this Thursday (11), since, for the first time, the polls were completely wrong for pointing him as the most likely to continue in the competition. Dayane Mello would be the least voted, and Sthe Matos was on average, but ended up with more votes than the two, totaling 40%.

Netizens did not like the result, and were surprised by the fact that Tiago eliminated Erika Schneider, another controversial participant, in the third field, but, this time, he did not continue in the competition despite his strong support. Some argued that Record would have manipulated the result.

Others raised hypotheses for what happened. One of them would be a comment by Adriane Galisteu, who remains actively involved with the reality, in her Instagram stories, saying that “the field was complicated, difficult for Day and not for Tiagão”. See the video in the gallery above!

‘A Fazenda 13’ fans point out manipulation in Tiago’s departure

“Manipulation, right? Tiago going out in a field with Sthe and Dayane and having stayed in a field with Erika.”, said an internet user.

“Tiago’s elimination today was due to Galisteu’s lack of professionalism, who said he was light years ahead in the vote and was between Sthe and Day. Manipulating for [o] people vote for them more and stop voting for Tiago.”, said another.

“She was talking about the polls,” defended a Twitter user, responding.

“The only big surprise in this farm was Tiago leaving, but you can understand from the movements on Twitter. He seemed strong, but everyone who hates Dayane focused on Sthe to try to eliminate her and forgot about him. In other words, he was left with the aunts alone. of the sofa that do not vote.”, evaluated one more.