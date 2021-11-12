The hermit who has lived for 40 years isolated after being beaten and lying in a coma | World

For nearly 40 years, Ken Smith avoided a conventional routine and lived without electricity or running water in a handcrafted log cabin on the shores of a remote lake in the Highlands, Scotland.

“It’s a nice life. Everyone would like to do it, but they don’t,” Smith said.

Ken fishes and gathers food, gathers firewood and washes his clothes in an old outdoor bathroom. Not everyone would agree that this isolated and solitary lifestyle is ideal, much less at 74 years old.

His cabin is a two-hour walk from the nearest road on the edge of Rannoch Moor, near Lake Loch Treig.

“It’s known as the lonely lake,” he says. “There is no road to get there. Before the dam was built, there were other people here,” he says.

Looking at the lake on its slope, Ken says, “All the ruins are down there. The census (of locals) is currently for one person, which in this case is me.”

Ken is from Derbyshire, England. He says that he started working at the age of 15, helping with the construction of stations for the Fire Department.

But his life changed at 26, when he was beaten by a gang in one night. He suffered a brain hemorrhage and lost consciousness for 23 days.

“They said I would never recover, I would never speak again. They said I would never walk again, but I did it. That’s when I decided I would never live on anyone’s terms but mine,” he says.

Nine years ago, Ken had his first contact with filmmaker Lizzie McKenzie. For the past two years, she has filmed him for BBC Scotland’s documentary The Hermit of Treig.

Ken Smith has lived far from the world in his cabin for four decades — Photo: Uruna Productions/BBC

In search of new direction

Ken began traveling and became interested in the idea of ​​living in nature after recovering from his health problem.

In the Yukon, a Canadian territory bordering Alaska in the United States, he wondered what would happen if he simply walked down the road and “went nowhere.”

So that’s what he did. He says he left aimlessly and walked about 35,000 kilometers before returning home.

While he was gone, his parents died, and he didn’t know until he returned.

“I didn’t feel anything at the time. It took a long time for this to affect me,” he says.

Afterwards, Ken left home again and traveled the length of Britain. He was in Rannoch, in the Highlands of Scotland, when he suddenly thought of his parents and began to cry.

“I cried all the time while walking,” he says. “I thought: where is the most isolated place in Britain?”, he reports in the documentary.

The main source of food is the lake — Photo: Ken Smith/BBC

“I was going around and I followed every bay and every peak where there wasn’t a house built. Hundreds and hundreds of kilometers of nothing. I looked across the lake and I saw this forest,” he recalls.

In that moment, he knew he had found the place he wanted to be.

Ken says that was when he stopped crying and ended his constant wandering.

He started to build a log cabin, but first he made different drawings with sticks to assess the best shape for the construction.

Four decades later, the cabin has a woodstove, but there’s no electricity, gas, or running water, and definitely no cell phone signal.

Firewood must be cut in the forest and taken to the remote refuge. He grows vegetables and looks for fruit in the forest, but his main source of food is the lake.

Ken in his log cabin shortly after finishing construction in the mid-1980s — Photo: Ken Smith/BBC

“If you want to learn to live an independent life, what you need to do is learn to fish,” he says.

Ten days after film director Lizzie McKenzie left his cabin in February 2019, the dangers of Ken’s isolated existence became real when he suffered a stroke while outside in the snow.

He used a GPS he had been given days earlier to activate a distress call that was automatically routed to a center in Houston, Texas.

From there, the UK Coast Guard was notified, and Ken was flown to a hospital in Fort William, Scotland, where he spent seven weeks recovering.

The team did everything possible to ensure that he could go back to living independently, and the doctors tried to take him back to civilization, where he would have an apartment and caregivers. However, Ken just wanted to go back to his cabin.

However, his vision and memory were affected after the stroke. As a result, he began to accept help as he had never received it before.

The head hunter in the area, who takes care of the forest where Ken lives, brings him food every two weeks, which he pays with his pension.

“People have been really good to me,” says Ken.

'I will stay here until my last days arrive' — Photo: Uruna Productions/BBC

A year after his first rescue, Ken had to be airlifted again after being injured when a pile of logs fell on him.

Despite the difficulties, he says he doesn’t care about the future.

“We didn’t come to earth forever. I’ll stay here until my last days arrive, definitely. I’ve had many incidents, but I’ve survived them all,” he says.

“I will certainly have new health problems at some point. Something will happen to me that will take me away one day, like everyone else. But I hope to reach 102 years of age,” he says.